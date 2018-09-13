The Asian Age | News

BJP youth leader describes Rahul Gandhi as a ‘mental patient’

Ahmedabad: A leader of BJP’s youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) has said that Congress president Rahul Gandhi is a “mental patient” who is dreaming to be the Prime Minister.

Abhijat Mishra, the national general secretary of BJYM, said the BJP need not worry till the Congress is headed by “Rahul baba”.

Mr Mishra, while addressing BJYM workers here on Tuesday also said that the youth should not idolise film actors Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan but great leaders like Maharana Pratap, Shivaji, Chandrashekhar Azad, Ramprasad Bismil, Mangal Pandey and Guru Gobind Singh.

Targeting Rahul Gandhi, the BJYM leader said, “I want to thank the Congress for making him the party’s leader. This is good for us. We don’t have to worry till Rahul baba is Congress president.”

Mr Gandhi is “trying to compete with Narendrabhai (Modi),” Mishra said in the presence of several state BJP leaders and a minister.

“A mental patient, a boy, who was born with a silver spoon, is dreaming of becoming Prime Minister...People grown in a pot are trying to become a banyan tree. Such fools are dreaming to be the Prime Minister,” Mishra said.

The BJYM leader asked the party cadres to root out the ideology endorsed by the ‘azadi gang’, a reference to the alleged slogan-chanting by some Left-wing students at Jawaharlal Nehru University(JNU) in 2016.

“The biggest challenge before the country is the ‘azadi gang’, having its centre point in JNU,” Mr Mishra said.    

