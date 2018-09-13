The Asian Age | News



BJP, RSS ‘forced’ organisers to cancel Mamata Banerjee’s US visit: TMC

PTI
Published : Sep 13, 2018, 5:11 pm IST
Updated : Sep 13, 2018, 5:13 pm IST

External Affairs Ministry dismissed reports that Banerjee was denied permission to visit Chicago to attend World Hindu Conference.

Earlier, Mamata Banerjee had said, 'I wanted to go to Chicago. I could not go there because of an unholy conspiracy hatched by certain people. This incident has given me a lot of pain.' (Photo: File)
 Earlier, Mamata Banerjee had said, 'I wanted to go to Chicago. I could not go there because of an unholy conspiracy hatched by certain people. This incident has given me a lot of pain.' (Photo: File)

Kolkata: Targeting the BJP-RSS, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday alleged that "pressure was mounted" on the organisers to cancel a programme in Chicago in the US on the occasion of 125 years of the historic address by Swami Vivekananda, where West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was invited.

The TMC alleged that the BJP-RSS wanted only one major programme to be held in Chicago on that occasion.

"Vivekananda Vedanta Society of Chicago, on the occasion of 125 years of the historic address by Swami Vivekananda, had invited Mamata Banerjee to attend a programme in Chicago. The Chief Minister of West Bengal confirmed her participation to them," TMC's chief national spokesperson Derek O'Brien said in a statement.

"Subsequently, it is learnt that under 'tremendous pressure', the organisers were prevailed upon to cancel the programme. It is common knowledge that the BJP-RSS wanted only one major programme to be held in Chicago and that would be under the banner of the Global Hindu Congress (World Hindu Foundation) and this programme would be attended by Mohan Bhagwat," the statement added.

It further stated: "To ensure this happened, intense pressure was mounted on Vivekananda Vedanta Mission in Chicago to cancel the programme."

O'Brien also termed the External Affairs Ministry's statement on the issue as "low-on-fact argument".

Banerjee had on Tuesday said, "I wanted to go to Chicago... I could not go there because of an unholy conspiracy hatched by certain people. This incident has given me a lot of pain."

The External Affairs Ministry on Wednesday dismissed the reports that Banerjee was denied permission to visit Chicago to attend the World Hindu Conference.

Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the government did not receive any request for clearance for her visit. "We did not receive any request for clearance regarding the visit of Mamata Banerjee to Chicago for the event. The reports about the denial of permission are, therefore, not true," he said in response to a question.

Tags: bjp, rss, trinamool congress, mamata banerjee
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

