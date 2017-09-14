The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Sep 13, 2017 | Last Update : 09:38 PM IST

India, All India

VVIP chopper case: ED chargsheets Dubai-based Director, others   

PTI
Published : Sep 13, 2017, 9:13 pm IST
Updated : Sep 13, 2017, 9:14 pm IST

Both the companies chargesheeted by ED have also been chargesheeted by under various sections of the PMLA.

The Enforcement Directorate chargesheeted two Dubai-based firms and one of their directors in the Rs 3,600 crore VVIP chopper deal related money laundering case. (Photo: File)
 The Enforcement Directorate chargesheeted two Dubai-based firms and one of their directors in the Rs 3,600 crore VVIP chopper deal related money laundering case. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday chargesheeted two Dubai-based firms and one of their directors in the Rs 3,600 crore VVIP chopper deal related money laundering case.

In the supplementary charge sheet filed before Special Judge Arvind Kumar, the ED named Shivani Saxena, currently in judicial custody, as an "active" director of Dubai-based M/S UHY Saxena and M/S Matrix Holdings.

Both the companies have also been chargesheeted by the agency under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The court has put up the final report for consideration on September 19.

Saxena was arrested by the ED on July 17 from Chennai in Tamil Nadu.

The final report also mentions the name of her husband Rajiv Saxena, who is also one of the directors in both these firms and has been evading ED summons to join the probe.

However, he has not been arrayed as an accused so far and the agency said that another supplementary charge sheet may follow.

Saxena and her husband are residents of Palm Jumeirah in Dubai, an archipelago which is home to the most expensive properties in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the report said.

It alleged that the two Dubai-based firms were the entities "through which the proceeds of crime have been routed and further layered and integrated in buying the immovable properties/shares among others" in this case.

The agency claimed that its probe found that AgustaWestland, United Kingdom, had "paid an amount of Euro 58 million as kickbacks" through two Tunisia-based firms. 

"These companies further siphoned off the said money in the name of consultancy contracts to M/s Interstellar Technologies Limited, Mauritius and others which were further transferred to M/s UHY Saxena and M/s Matrix Holdings Ltd, Dubai and others," the charge sheet said.

The ED had also claimed that Rajiv was the "beneficial owner of Ms Interstellar Technologies Limited, Mauritius". 

It alleged that both the Dubai companies of the couple "received the proceeds of crime in their respective Dubai bank accounts" from the Mauritius-based firm.

The ED, in this case, had also arrested Delhi-based businessman Gautam Khaitan who is currently out on bail.

The probe in the deal had gathered pace after a Milan (Italy) court in April 2016 had sentenced Italian defence and aerospace major Finmeccanica's former chief Giuseppe Orsi and AgustaWestland CEO Bruno Spagnolini on corruption charges in the sale of these helicopters to India.

The Milan court order also mentioned the name of former IAF chief S P Tyagi at several points.

After this, the ED and the CBI began a fresh round of questioning of the accused in this case and collection of further evidences.

The ED had registered a PMLA case in 2014 and named 21 people, including Tyagi, in its money laundering FIR. 

On January 1, 2014, India scrapped the contract with Finmeccanica's British subsidiary AgustaWestland for supplying 12 AW-101 VVIP choppers to the IAF over alleged breach of contractual obligations and charges of kickbacks to the tune of Rs 423 crore paid by the firm for securing the deal.

In June 2016, the agency had filed a 1,300-page charge sheet in the case, alleging that British national and alleged middleman Christian Michel James had allegedly received Euro 30 million (about Rs 225 crore) from M/S AgustaWestland as "kickbacks" paid by the firm to execute the deal for sale of 12 helicopters to India in favour of the firm in the "guise" of genuine transactions for performing multiple work contracts in the country.

James is one of the three alleged middlemen being probed in the case, apart from Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa, by ED and CBI.

Both the agencies have also notified an Interpol Red Corner Notice (RCN) or a global arrest warrant against James after a court had issued an NBW against him.

The present complaint delved into the alleged detailed role of James in the deal, his multiple visits to India and his transactions. The first complaint in the case was filed in November 2014.

Former IAF chief S P Tyagi was granted bail on December 26, 2016 while his cousin Sanjeev Tyagi and lawyer Gautam Khaitan were granted the relief on January 4 by the court in a separate case filed by CBI in connection to the same deal.

The CBI had arrested all the three accused on December 9, 2016.

Tags: enforcement directorate (ed), dubai-based firms, vvip chopper deal, money laundering case, agustawestland
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

New malware spreads through active Bluetooth connections

2

The Man Booker Prize announces shortlist for 2017

3

Samsung eyes on foldable Note launch next year

4

Britons among most depressed people in the Western world

5

Drastically reduce asthma symptoms with diet and exercise

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham