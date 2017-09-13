Fan to paste 20,000 pics of PM Modi on his birthday

He wants to create a record that is unbeatable or at least a very difficult one to attempt.

Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 68th birthday will be celebrated in a unique way in Jaipur. An ardent fan of him will attempt a world record by displaying two lakh photographs of the PM at a city mall on September 17. Maan Mohan Agarwal claims that he has already collected 1.80 lakh photographs of Mr Modi and is confident of collecting the remaining 20,000 photographs before the exhibition day to successfully enter into Guinness Book of World Records for displaying maximum pictures. “I already have more photographs to claim the world record,” he said.

However, he wants to create a record that is unbeatable or at least a very difficult one to attempt. The present record was created in Hong Kong seven years ago. “It was established in Hong Kong in July, 2010. They displayed 1,41,822 smiley pictures,” he informed.

Now, Maan Mohan will create a new one with pictures of Mr Modi. As per Guinness Book rules, each photograph will have to be of 3.9X3.9. Every picture will have a description, he informed. According to him, he has taken permission from Guinness Book for this attempt.

A builder by profession, Maan Mohan has six different world records to his name. This is his passion. Among some of his “remarkable” feats are a 40-foot-long wooden spoon, celebrating birthday of 366 persons at the same time, place and day and cutting simultaneously as many cakes, writing name of Lord Ram 64,691 times on a post card, 11,100 pictures of Lord Ganesh on a single post card and multi-language mirror writing in reverse in 63 languages.

Mr. Agarwal has also created a unique calendar where one can see days and dates of 700 years at once. He said that a calendar is repeated every 700 years. For example dates and days in 2600 calendar would exactly match to the calendar of 1901. He created this calendar in 1999, which was updated in 2008 to show dates of Indian festivals from 2009 to 2035.

When asked about reason for choosing the Prime Minister for the latest world record bid, he said, “I really admire the Prime Minister. He is doing a great job for the country. I like his policies.” According to him, there has been prime ministers in the past who did a good job but no one is like Mr. Modi. “There was Atal Bihari Vajpayee and even Rajiv Gandhi who were good as prime ministers but Narendra Modi has been far ahead of them in term of vision and policies,” he added.