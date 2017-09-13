Delhi University poll: Cong backed NSUI wins President, Vice-President posts

The NSUI has won the president's post for the first time since 2012.

National Students Union of India (NSUI) celebrates winning of the top two posts in the Delhi University Students Union. (Photo: Twitter | @nsui)

New Delhi: The Congress backed National Students Union of India (NSUI) has won the top two posts in the Delhi University Students Union, leaving two for its rival Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), which is the student wing on the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

The NSUI bagged the President and the Vice President posts, while the ABVP has won posts of the Secretary and the Joint Secretary.

NSUI’s candidate Rocky Tuseed has won the President post with 16,299 votes and Kunal Sehrawat has grabbed the position of Vice-President with 16,431 votes. ABVP’s Mahammedha with 17,156 votes grabbed the post of Secretary and Uma Shankar with 16,691 votes won the position of Joint-Secretary. Meanwhile, recount is going on for the post of Joint Secretary after NSUI challenged the results.

The NSUI has won the president's post for the first time since 2012.

Reacting to the win, NSUI on Twitter said, "A major comeback for us in #DUSU2017, students of DU have given us a huge responsibility to fight for their rights."

A major comeback for us in #DUSU2017, students of DU have given us a huge responsibility to fight for their rights.(1/4) — NSUI (@nsui) September 13, 2017

It said, "This mandate is a clear indication that student fraternity have restored their faith in @INCIndia & our beloved leader Sh.@OfficeOfRG."

This mandate is a clear indication that student fraternity have restored their faith in @INCIndia & our beloved leader Sh.@OfficeOfRG (2/4) — NSUI (@nsui) September 13, 2017

It added, "Also this mandate shows that students throughout the country have rejected the poisonous & divisive ideology of RSS."

Also this mandate shows that students throughout the country have rejected the poisonous & divisive ideology of RSS. (3/4) — NSUI (@nsui) September 13, 2017

In its tweet, NSUI said, "Finally this victory belongs to evry NSUI activist who hv worked tirelessly in DU,specially our mentors @girishgoa,@guptar &@Fairoz_JK."

Finally this victory belongs to evry NSUI activist who hv worked tirelessly in DU,specially our mentors @girishgoa,@guptar &@Fairoz_JK (4/4) — NSUI (@nsui) September 13, 2017

ABVP has been dominating the Delhi University elections for the past few years. Last year, the ABVP had won three posts while NSUI was able to make a comeback by winning one post - that of joint secretary.