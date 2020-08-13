Thursday, Aug 13, 2020 | Last Update : 12:00 PM IST

  India   All India  13 Aug 2020  Naga groups hopeful for early and peaceful solution of issues
India, All India

Naga groups hopeful for early and peaceful solution of issues

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Aug 13, 2020, 9:30 am IST
Updated : Aug 13, 2020, 9:30 am IST

Security sources said the peace accord’s signing may lead to a change of guard or mid-term polls to enable rebel groups to contest elections

Anger prevails at the grassroots level in Nagaland against some groups for their attempts to delay the Naga peace process. (File Photo- PTI)
  Anger prevails at the grassroots level in Nagaland against some groups for their attempts to delay the Naga peace process. (File Photo- PTI)

Guwahati: Anger prevails at the grassroots level in Nagaland against outfits like the Naga Hoho, Naga Mothers Association and Naga Students Federation for their attempts to delay the Naga peace process at the behest of vested interests, including ruling party leaders, and the bid to seek the removal of Nagaland governor R.N. Ravi as the interlocutor.

Security sources said the peace accord’s signing may lead to a change of guard or mid-term polls to enable the rebel groups to contest elections. A statement by the 14 Apex Naga Tribal Hoho, which commands supreme authority among Naga people, has come as a major setback to all those trying to delay the peace talks.

 

Another tribal group, the Lotha Hoho, has also criticised the demand for the interlocutor’s removal.

Tags: nagaland, naga hoho, naga mothers association, naga students federation, naga peace talks, nagaland governor, r n ravi
Location: India, Nagaland, Kohima

