Trinamool Congress initiates legal action against Amit Shah

ANI
Published : Aug 13, 2018, 8:56 pm IST
The TMC MP in the notice stated that the allegation made by the BJP president in the speech was, 'malicious, and defamatory.'

 Shah, while addressing the 'Yuva Swabhiman Samavesh Rally' in Kolkata, had alleged that the funds released by the Centre worth Rs 3.59 lakh crores to West Bengal ended up with the Abhishek, who is Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew, and syndicates. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee on Monday sent a legal notice to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah for the latter's alleged defamatory statements and insinuations in a public rally held in Kolkata on August 11.

Shah, while addressing the 'Yuva Swabhiman Samavesh Rally' in Kolkata, had alleged that the funds released by the Centre worth Rs 3.59 lakh crores to West Bengal ended up with the Abhishek, who is Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew, and syndicates.

"The residents of the villages in Bengal, has the money reached your village? Prime Minister Modi had sent it. Where did Rs 3,59,000 crores go? This has been gifted to the nephew and the syndicate," Shah had said in the rally.

The TMC MP in the notice stated that the allegation made by the BJP president in the speech was, "malicious, and defamatory."

Banerjee also asked for an unconditional apology within 72 hours from Shah for his statement and added that failing to do so would initiate strong action, both civil and criminal, in accordance with the law.

