The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Aug 13, 2018 | Last Update : 10:39 AM IST

India, All India

Rajasthan: Teacher thrashes student in classroom, caught on video

PTI
Published : Aug 13, 2018, 9:48 am IST
Updated : Aug 13, 2018, 10:08 am IST

Complaint has been filed by family members of the student against the physical education teacher and an investigation has been initiated.

In the video, the teacher, Jagmohan Meena, is seen repeatedly slapping the class 10 student of Swami Vivekanand Model School in Deedwana village. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)
 In the video, the teacher, Jagmohan Meena, is seen repeatedly slapping the class 10 student of Swami Vivekanand Model School in Deedwana village. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)

Jaipur: A physical education teacher in Rajasthan's Dausa district was on Sunday put on awaited posting order after a video purportedly showing him beating a student in classroom surfaced on social media.

In the video, the teacher, Jagmohan Meena, is seen repeatedly slapping the class 10 student of Swami Vivekanand Model School in Deedwana village.

A complaint was filed against the teacher by family members of the student on Saturday. An investigation has been initiated in the case, SHO, Lalsot police station, Rajendra Kumar said.

He added the police was investigating what led the teacher to beat up the student.

Additional district education officer Manisha Sharma said the accused teacher has been put on the awaited posting order (APO).

An appropriate action will be taken after the investigation by the education department, she said.

Click here to watch the video.

Tags: student assaulted by teacher, dausa, viral video, social media
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur

MOST POPULAR

1

Pakistan’s ‘chaiwala’ MNA-elect turns out to be a millionaire

2

KJo calls Takht K3G of Mughal era, opens on SLB comparison, Ranveer is Dara Shikoh

3

Sonakshi Sinha is 'shocked' no one's offered her dance film yet!

4

England vs India 2nd Test, Day 2: Visitors bowled out for 107 at stumps

5

Slenderman 2018: Social media crowns viral character of controversial suicide game

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMLife

The festival of Gathemangal is celebrated in the memory of mythical demon Ghantakarna’s death. (Photos: AP)

Nepal celebrates victory of good over evil through Ghantakarna festival

From the ice cream cake, to some pimentos cheese bruger, healthy kale or fruit popsicles, here are some droolworthy edibles for midweek cravings. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delectable, delicious edibles for you to drool over

Bonalu is an annual festival of Telangana celebrated in Twin Cities Hyderabad, Secunderabad and other parts of Telangana. (Photos: PTI, AP)

Telangana Bonalu festival: Devotees thank Goddess Kali for fulfilment of vows

The event is a fundraiser for the Mayor's Alliance for NYC's Animals, which helps support more than 150 animal shelters and rescues in New York. (Photos: AP)

Kitty walks the ramp: Fashion show for cats sees benefits go to animal shelters

From a cat's fashion show to one lucky dog who survived the Greek wildfires, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Every year a traditional garlic market is set on the Saint James patron day in Vitoria gathering producers of all around Spain. (Photos: AP)

For love of garlic: Spanish festval sees fair dedicated to plant

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham