NIA arrests two Hyderabad men for links to ISIS

Two other persons arrested by NIA in the same case earlier have already been remanded to 7 years in jail as they had pleaded guilty during trial.

NIA has launched a massive investigation since to ascertain role of ISIS to motivate, radicalise, recruit and train Indian youth particularly with help of social media. (Photo: Representational | File)

New Delhi: National Investigation Agency claimed to have arrested two alleged operatives of terror outfit ISIS in connection with investigations into radicalisation of youth in the country. The accused identified as — Mohammed Abdullah Basith, 24 and Mohd Abdul Qhadeer, 19 – were arrested from Hyderabad as officers claimed their role needs to be investigated to for ongoing conspiracy in promoting ideology of ISIS for conducting terror operations India.

NIA has launched a massive investigation since to ascertain role of ISIS to motivate, radicalise, recruit and train Indian youth particularly with help of social media. Two other persons arrested by NIA in the same case earlier have already been remanded to 7 years in jail as they had pleaded guilty during trial.

Investigating officials claimed that in course of the investigations that Basith, who had links with another accused Adnan Hassan and some other associates were in constant touch for further promoting ISIS activities.

Following the arrest NIA raided at least seven locations in Hyderabad earlier this week during which substantial incriminating material was recovered and seized. This has now been sent to CFSL Hyderabad for detailed forensic examination as well as analysis and data extraction.

During initial interrogation it was revealed that both Basith and Qhadeer along with some of their other associates were working closely in radicalising the youth and trying to increase their cadre in the country for carrying out terror activities on behalf of ISIS.