MHA to states: Don’t deal with Pak, China directly

It could compromise internal security, says Centre

The ministry claimed while cooperation at international level was desirable there was need to be more careful in dealing with foreign agencies particularly if they are from countries of concern in view of over all national security.

New Delhi: The home ministry has asked state governments not to engage directly with agencies from countries of concern which includes China, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran on issues related to internal security and the matter instead should be first referred to the Centre as it involves national security.

The Centre has asked the states to ensure that police or security forces under them should not deal directly with countries of concern and any request from them on matters of internal security without consulting the home ministry first.

In a recent communication to the states, the home ministry observed that it was noticed some agencies from countries of concern were forwarding invitations on issues, including mutual cooperation, training, joint exercise and exchange of views, directly to state and Union Territory police without informing or sending such invitation first to the home ministry.

Officials said they had identified different countries of concern with the help of Central intelligence agencies on issues like training of officers related to forensics, explosions, investigation, procurement of weapons or security equipment.

For internal security cooperation, Pakistan, China and Afghanistan have been identified as are countries of concern and in case state agencies start dealing with private companies or government organisations from there it could compromise different aspects of internal security, officials claimed.

Similarly, for matters like counter-terror programmes, fake currency, drugs, human trafficking countries like Iraq, Iran, Syria, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh have been included in the list of country of concern.

Officials claimed even several private foreign organisations dealing in security equipment or organise security-related conferences or seminars also have to be verified properly before an invitation is accepted.