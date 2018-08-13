Don’t play with statistics, Cong leader to PM Modi

Khera claimed that the Modi government has no major achievement to show to people though just nine months are left of its five-year term.

New Delhi: Congress on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “hood-winking” the country with statistics on job creation and said he wants people to believe his “failure” to follow through on his promises as “achhe din”. In his interview to a newspaper, Mr Modi was asked to point out three big achievements of his government but he refused to enumerate them, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said.

“He said he can’t. That is the only honest admission in these interviews. He could not speak about his three achievements even after four years in power. He is the Prime Minister, he can not hoodwink the country like this. Do not play with statistics,” he said. Mr Khera claimed that the Modi government has no major achievement to show to people though just nine months are left of its five-year term.

There is a difference of opinion among the Union cabinet members, pointing out that while the prime minister says his government has given jobs to one crore people, his cabinet minister Nitin Gadkari says there is no job, the Congress spokesperson claimed.

Quoting statistics, the Congress party said it is now being said that 1.26 crore people lost their jobs after sudden demonetisation of high-value currency in November 2016.