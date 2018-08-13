The Asian Age | News

Monday, Aug 13, 2018

India

Blue for petrol, orange for diesel: SC accepts proposal for colour-coded stickers on vehicles

PTI
Published : Aug 13, 2018, 5:15 pm IST
Updated : Aug 13, 2018, 5:15 pm IST

The bench asked Ministry to implement use of coloured stickers on vehicles plying in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) by September 30.

The MoRTH told a bench headed by justice M B Lokur that hologram-based sticker of light-blue colour will be used for petrol and CNG run vehicles while similar sticker of orange colour would be placed on diesel vehicles. (Photo: File | Representational)
 The MoRTH told a bench headed by justice M B Lokur that hologram-based sticker of light-blue colour will be used for petrol and CNG run vehicles while similar sticker of orange colour would be placed on diesel vehicles. (Photo: File | Representational)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday accepted the suggestions of the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) to have hologram-based coloured stickers on vehicles which would indicate the nature of fuel being used.

The MoRTH told a bench headed by justice M B Lokur that hologram-based sticker of light-blue colour will be used for petrol and CNG run vehicles while similar sticker of orange colour would be placed on diesel vehicles.

The bench also comprising justices S Abdul Nazeer and Deepak Gupta asked the ministry to implement the use of coloured stickers on vehicles plying in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) by September 30.

The apex court also asked additional solicitor general A N S Nadkarni, who was representing MoRTH, to consider having green number plates for electric and hybrid vehicles.

Nadkarni told the bench that the ministry would look into it and take a decision soon.

Advocate Aparajita Singh, assisting the court as amicus curiae in the air pollution matter, had earlier suggested to the bench that colour-coded stickers should be used to identify the nature of fuel being used in the vehicle.

These issues had cropped up when the court was hearing a petition on air pollution in Delhi-national capital region (NCR).

