Anti-terror operation: J&K cop killed, two militants held

PTI
Published : Aug 13, 2018, 5:37 am IST
Updated : Aug 13, 2018, 5:37 am IST

The ADGP said the arrested militants have revealed “many things” but which cannot be divulged right now as the operation would continue further.

ADGP said while the house, where the militants were hiding, was zeroed in, the ultras opened firing upon the forces which was retaliated, ensuing an encounter. (Representational image)
 ADGP said while the house, where the militants were hiding, was zeroed in, the ultras opened firing upon the forces which was retaliated, ensuing an encounter. (Representational image)

Srinagar: A policeman was killed and five other  security forces personnel were injured during an encounter with militants  in the Batamaloo area here following which two ultras were arrested on Sunday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Diyarwani  in Batamaloo area of the city in the pre-dawn hours this morning  following specific information about the presence of militants in  the area, Additional Director General of Police (Security and Law  and Order) Munir Khan told reporters.

He said while the house, where the militants were hiding, was zeroed  in, the ultras opened firing upon the forces which was retaliated,  ensuing an encounter.

“A group of five militants were there… They lobbed a grenade and  opened firing and then escaped because of darkness. The area is very  congested and forces exercised restraint so that there is no collateral  damage as the houses there are roof to roof,” the ADGP said. He said a selection grade constable, Parvaiz Ahmad, was killed and  two policemen and three CRPF personnel received injuries in the initial  indiscriminate firing by the militants. “The security forces retaliated and it has been learnt that two  militants have been injured, but they managed to flee. Two other  militants were arrested and their questioning is on,” Khan said.

The ADGP said the arrested militants have revealed “many things”  but which cannot be divulged right now as the operation would continue further. Earlier, a police spokesman had said, “two accomplices of the terrorists  have been detained”, while incriminating material was recovered.

Tags: anti-terror operation, munir khan
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

