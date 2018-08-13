The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Aug 13, 2018 | Last Update : 05:16 PM IST

India, All India

5 dead as rain lashes Himachal Pradesh, hundreds stranded, bridge washed away

THE ASIAN AGE / PTI
Published : Aug 13, 2018, 3:46 pm IST
Updated : Aug 13, 2018, 3:46 pm IST

The MeT department has warned that heavy to very heavy rainfall may continue till Tuesday.

Traffic movement from Kandaghat to Chail halted after a part of a bridge collapsed following heavy rainfall. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Traffic movement from Kandaghat to Chail halted after a part of a bridge collapsed following heavy rainfall. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Shimla: At least five people were killed after heavy rains lashed Himachal Pradesh on Monday. The rains led to landslides and snapped road links leaving hundreds of people stranded across the state.

A boy was washed away in the swollen Kaushalya River near Parwanoo in Solan district while others died in Mandi district in landslide incidents.

A bridge in tribal Kinnaur district has been washed away by gushing water, prompting authorities to close schools in Shimla, Kangra and Solan.

The Chandigarh-Manali National Highway-21 has been closed for vehicles near Mandi town, an official said. Likewise, the Chandigarh-Shimla National Highway-5 was hampered near Jabli town in Solan district.

The Mandi-Pathankot, the Chamba-Pathankot and the Shimla-Nahan national highways were blocked by landslides.

Movement of vehicles in Kinnaur district remained suspended since a large stretch of the Hindustan-Tibet Road has been under landslides at several points.

District officials said Rispa Bridge in Kinnaur was washed away due to heavy rains. The district administration is trying to restore movement by setting up a span bridge.

In view of the alarming situation of the silt in the reservoir after heavy rain caused huge inflow in Beas River, Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) authorities are releasing water from Pandoh Dam in Mandhi district since 9 am, officials said.

A warning has been issued for tourists and people residing in low-lying areas not to go near the Beas River as water is being released from the Pandoh Dam.

BBMB authorities have informed the district administration that the outflow would increase gradually and the release of water from the dam would continue till 3 pm on Tuesday, he said, adding tourists and the people residing in low-lying areas have been warned not to go near the river.

The district administration is keeping a close watch on the situation, he added.
Kangra Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Kumar said residents can call 1077 in case of an emergency.

The MeT department has warned that heavy to very heavy rainfall may continue till Tuesday.

Tags: himachal pradesh, himachal pradesh rain, monsoon in himachal pradesh, himachal pradesh weather forecast
Location: India, Himachal Pradesh, Shimla

MOST POPULAR

1

Here’s a beer that is scientifically designed to increase your sex drive

2

Watch trailer: Varun, Anushka’s ‘Mad in India’ venture Sui Dhaaga is high on emotions

3

Pakistan’s ‘chaiwala’ MNA-elect turns out to be a millionaire

4

KJo calls Takht K3G of Mughal era, opens on SLB comparison, Ranveer is Dara Shikoh

5

Sonakshi Sinha is 'shocked' no one's offered her dance film yet!

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMLife

The festival of Gathemangal is celebrated in the memory of mythical demon Ghantakarna’s death. (Photos: AP)

Nepal celebrates victory of good over evil through Ghantakarna festival

From the ice cream cake, to some pimentos cheese bruger, healthy kale or fruit popsicles, here are some droolworthy edibles for midweek cravings. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delectable, delicious edibles for you to drool over

Bonalu is an annual festival of Telangana celebrated in Twin Cities Hyderabad, Secunderabad and other parts of Telangana. (Photos: PTI, AP)

Telangana Bonalu festival: Devotees thank Goddess Kali for fulfilment of vows

The event is a fundraiser for the Mayor's Alliance for NYC's Animals, which helps support more than 150 animal shelters and rescues in New York. (Photos: AP)

Kitty walks the ramp: Fashion show for cats sees benefits go to animal shelters

From a cat's fashion show to one lucky dog who survived the Greek wildfires, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Every year a traditional garlic market is set on the Saint James patron day in Vitoria gathering producers of all around Spain. (Photos: AP)

For love of garlic: Spanish festval sees fair dedicated to plant

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham