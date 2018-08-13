5 dead as rain lashes Himachal Pradesh, hundreds stranded, bridge washed away

The MeT department has warned that heavy to very heavy rainfall may continue till Tuesday.

Traffic movement from Kandaghat to Chail halted after a part of a bridge collapsed following heavy rainfall. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Shimla: At least five people were killed after heavy rains lashed Himachal Pradesh on Monday. The rains led to landslides and snapped road links leaving hundreds of people stranded across the state.

A boy was washed away in the swollen Kaushalya River near Parwanoo in Solan district while others died in Mandi district in landslide incidents.

A bridge in tribal Kinnaur district has been washed away by gushing water, prompting authorities to close schools in Shimla, Kangra and Solan.

The Chandigarh-Manali National Highway-21 has been closed for vehicles near Mandi town, an official said. Likewise, the Chandigarh-Shimla National Highway-5 was hampered near Jabli town in Solan district.

The Mandi-Pathankot, the Chamba-Pathankot and the Shimla-Nahan national highways were blocked by landslides.

Movement of vehicles in Kinnaur district remained suspended since a large stretch of the Hindustan-Tibet Road has been under landslides at several points.

District officials said Rispa Bridge in Kinnaur was washed away due to heavy rains. The district administration is trying to restore movement by setting up a span bridge.

In view of the alarming situation of the silt in the reservoir after heavy rain caused huge inflow in Beas River, Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) authorities are releasing water from Pandoh Dam in Mandhi district since 9 am, officials said.

A warning has been issued for tourists and people residing in low-lying areas not to go near the Beas River as water is being released from the Pandoh Dam.

BBMB authorities have informed the district administration that the outflow would increase gradually and the release of water from the dam would continue till 3 pm on Tuesday, he said, adding tourists and the people residing in low-lying areas have been warned not to go near the river.

The district administration is keeping a close watch on the situation, he added.

Kangra Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Kumar said residents can call 1077 in case of an emergency.

