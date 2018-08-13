The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Aug 13, 2018 | Last Update : 08:54 AM IST

India, All India

15 injured in temple stampede in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

ANI
Published : Aug 13, 2018, 8:41 am IST
Updated : Aug 13, 2018, 8:41 am IST

No causalities have been reported so far.

According to preliminary investigation, devotees in massive numbers gathered at the temple on the third Monday of the Shravan month as per the Hindu calendar. (Photo: ANI)
 According to preliminary investigation, devotees in massive numbers gathered at the temple on the third Monday of the Shravan month as per the Hindu calendar. (Photo: ANI)


ANI | Updated: Aug 13, 2018 08:13 IST

Muzaffarpur: At least 15 people were injured in a stampede at Garibnath Temple in Muzaffarpur on Monday morning.

The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

According to preliminary investigation, devotees in massive numbers gathered at the temple on the third Monday of the Shravan month as per the Hindu calendar.

The situation was soon brought under control, and movement of devotees were maintained in an organised manner.

No causalities have been reported so far.

More details are awaited. 

Tags: muzaffarpur, stampede
Location: India, Bihar, Muzaffarpur

MOST POPULAR

1

Pakistan’s ‘chaiwala’ MNA-elect turns out to be a millionaire

2

KJo calls Takht K3G of Mughal era, opens on SLB comparison, Ranveer is Dara Shikoh

3

Sonakshi Sinha is 'shocked' no one's offered her dance film yet!

4

England vs India 2nd Test, Day 2: Visitors bowled out for 107 at stumps

5

Slenderman 2018: Social media crowns viral character of controversial suicide game

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham