Monday, Jul 13, 2020 | Last Update : 08:53 PM IST

111th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

879,487

29,105

Recovered

554,429

18,198

Deaths

23,194

500

Maharashtra25442714032510289 Tamil Nadu138470895321966 Delhi112494899683371 Gujarat41906291982046 Karnataka3884315411686 Uttar Pradesh3647623334934 Telangana3467122482356 West Bengal3001318581932 Andhra Pradesh2916815412328 Rajasthan2439218103510 Haryana2124015983301 Madhya Pradesh1763212876653 Assam168071089541 Bihar1630511953125 Odisha13737875091 Jammu and Kashmir105135979179 Kerala7874409532 Punjab78215392199 Chhatisgarh4081315319 Jharkhand3760230831 Uttarakhand3537278647 Goa2453120714 Tripura206714212 Manipur16098960 Puducherry141873918 Himachal Pradesh121391610 Nagaland8453270 Chandigarh5594178 Arunachal Pradesh3601382 Meghalaya295452 Mizoram2311500 Sikkim164810
  India   All India  13 Jul 2020  The ministry wants tighter restrictions to be imposed in containment zones
India, All India

The ministry wants tighter restrictions to be imposed in containment zones

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 13, 2020, 8:09 pm IST
Updated : Jul 13, 2020, 8:09 pm IST

The Delhi government has requested the Home Ministry to resume the Metro services at least for essential services

Representational image (PTI)
 Representational image (PTI)

New Delhi: With the coronavirus pandemic continuing to spread, senior officials in the Ministry of Home Affairs are not ruling out the possibility of extending the Uttar Pradesh model of weekend lockdowns extended to other parts of the country in the coming days.

These officials said though it is the states that will have to eventually decide on the local strategy to deal with the COVID-19 menace, the Union Home Ministry will guide them states with 'inputs'.

There is a growing view within the ministry that in at least some of the containment zones tighter restrictions may have to imposed again.

"The decision taken by UP to impose a weekend lockdown may be an effective strategy since footfalls in the markets or other public places increase substantially during the weekend. So this may well be extended to other states also,’’a senior official said.

 Similarly, on the issue of starting up public transport like the Metro in Delhi and full-scale operation of Mumbai's suburban trains, these officials claimed that this will be decide only during phase 3 of the unlock, which start next month.

The ministry does not seem to be in any hurry to resume the Metro services as the corona curve in the capital is continuing to rise. The Delhi government has requested the Home Ministry to resume the Metro services at least for essential services.

"Starting up Metro services at this time may be risky as there would be a huge rush. This will obviously will lead to a rapid spread of the virus. We need to wait for a few more days,’’ the official added.

