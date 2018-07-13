The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jul 13, 2018 | Last Update : 05:39 PM IST

India, All India

Twitter's safety crackdown: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi lose thousands of followers

ANI
Published : Jul 13, 2018, 5:07 pm IST
Updated : Jul 13, 2018, 5:07 pm IST

Meanwhile, Twitter accounts across the globe saw a drop in their follower count as the micro-blogging site removed 'locked accounts'.

Prime Minister Modi, according to socialblade.com, lost 2, 84,746 followers and currently has 43.1 million followers. (Photo: File)
 Prime Minister Modi, according to socialblade.com, lost 2, 84,746 followers and currently has 43.1 million followers. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi, among others on Friday lost thousands of Twitter followers after the micro-blogging site deleted several suspicious and inactive accounts.

Prime Minister Modi, according to socialblade.com, lost 2, 84,746 followers and currently has 43.1 million followers.

Other politicians who lost the followers are External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, Trinamool Congress leader and Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani. 

Meanwhile, Twitter accounts across the globe saw a drop in their follower count as the micro-blogging site removed "locked accounts" - accounts which have not validated their ownership.

"As part of our ongoing and global effort to build trust and encourage healthy conversation on Twitter, every part of the service matters," read its blog post.

It added, "This week, we'll be removing these locked accounts from follower counts across profiles globally. As a result, the number of followers displayed on many profiles may go down." 

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump lost about 100,000 of his 53.4 million followers and former President Barack Obama lost about 400,000 followers.

Tags: rahul gandhi twitter, pm modi, twitter followers
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

‘Pyaar hi pyaar beshumar ho gaya’: SRK, Aanand L Rai's moment and lovely messages

2

Aishwarya doesn’t give 2 hoots about trolls as she takes Aaradhya to Disneyland Paris

3

Sonali Bendre Behl’s makeover will make you say ‘switch on the sunshine’

4

Ranveer Singh wraps first schedule of Rohit Shetty's Simmba

5

Karan has hilarious caption for throwback picture with Sonakshi, B-town joins in the fun

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan.

Vishwaroopam 2: Salman Khan to host Kamal Haasan on Dus Ka Dum 3 show

Arjun Kapoor

Not just Namastey England, Arjun Kapoor wants to do Katrina Kaif’s Singh Is King too?

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan all set to look like spiritual guru Rajneesh Osho soon?

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan moves from slamming print media to digital publication

Sonakshi Sinha and Katrina Kaif are yet to work together in the same film.

‘Need help’: When Sonakshi Sinha called Katrina Kaif’s company ‘hazardous to health’

more

ALSO FROMLife

Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls. (Photo:AFP)

Running of the bulls festival kicks off in Spain

The 2018 edition had a horology theme that saw revellers incorporate timepiece designs into their outfits (Photo: AFP)

Annual race in Durban sees visitors mixing African tradition with high fashion in outfits

From a peacock strutting its feathers in New Delhi to a baby gorilla born in Brookfield, here are animales who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

The first contest was held in Coney Island on Independence Day in 1972.(Photo: AP)

New York: Fans flock to Coney Island to watch annual hot dog eating contest

The festival aims to change perceptions of the art form as an occupation associated with amateurs. (Photo: AP)

People flock to Israel's Rehovot for living statues festival

Massive men walk around the lawn turned into a wrestling ring to the tune of traditional music, their torsos slathered in olive oil, for an annual festival that blends the traditions of ancient Greece and more modern times. (Photo: AP)

Traditional oil wrestling competition held in Greek village of Sochos

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham