The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jul 13, 2018 | Last Update : 10:04 PM IST

India, All India

Maharashtra asks multiplexes to allow outside food, cap prices

REUTERS
Published : Jul 13, 2018, 9:39 pm IST
Updated : Jul 13, 2018, 9:38 pm IST

People cannot be prohibited from carrying outside food, Maharashtra minister Ravindra Chavan said.

Food and beverages at high-end cinemas in India are often priced at a significant premium to their retail price in the market. (Representational Image)
 Food and beverages at high-end cinemas in India are often priced at a significant premium to their retail price in the market. (Representational Image)

Mumbai: Maharashtra has asked multiplex owners to permit movie-goers to bring their own food items as well as reduce the price of eatables sold inside the premises, a state minister said on Friday.

People cannot be prohibited from carrying outside food and the government has given directives regarding this to owners of malls and multiplexes, said Ravindra Chavan, junior minister for food and civil supplies and consumer protection.

Food and beverages at high-end cinemas in India are often priced at a significant premium to their retail price in the market and help bulk up revenues for multiplex operators.

The government’s decision, which will be enforced on August 1, sent shares of multiplex operators tumbling, with PVR Ltd and INOX Leisure Ltd diving as much as 14.1 per cent and 14 per cent, respectively, on the broader NSE index that ended slightly lower.

PVR did not respond to Reuters’ request for comment, while INOX was not immediately reachable. 

Tags: multiplexes, maharashtra, ravindra chavan
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

‘Pyaar hi pyaar beshumar ho gaya’: SRK, Aanand L Rai's moment and lovely messages

2

Aishwarya doesn’t give 2 hoots about trolls as she takes Aaradhya to Disneyland Paris

3

Sonali Bendre Behl’s makeover will make you say ‘switch on the sunshine’

4

Ranveer Singh wraps first schedule of Rohit Shetty's Simmba

5

Karan has hilarious caption for throwback picture with Sonakshi, B-town joins in the fun

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan.

Vishwaroopam 2: Salman Khan to host Kamal Haasan on Dus Ka Dum 3 show

Arjun Kapoor

Not just Namastey England, Arjun Kapoor wants to do Katrina Kaif’s Singh Is King too?

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan all set to look like spiritual guru Rajneesh Osho soon?

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan moves from slamming print media to digital publication

Sonakshi Sinha and Katrina Kaif are yet to work together in the same film.

‘Need help’: When Sonakshi Sinha called Katrina Kaif’s company ‘hazardous to health’

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities attended a screening of the film ‘Soorma’ held in Mumbai on Thursday evening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Diljit, Chitrangda, Angad-Neha, others watch Soorma pre-'Now Showing'

A screening of the film ‘Soorma’ was held in Mumbai on Wednesday where many celebrities were spotted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Soorma: Sachin, Zaheer watch sports drama; Angad, others also in attendance

The team of ‘Dhadak’ promoted the film on the sets of the reality show ‘Dance Deewane’ in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak: Janhvi gets ‘proposed’, Ishaan’s acrobatics, Madhuri-KJo’s moves on show

Neetu Kapoor celebrated her 60th birthday with the entire Kapoor family in Paris on Sunday. (Photos: Instagram)

Kapoor clan celebrates Neetu's 60th b'day in Paris, Alia makes up for absence

The team of upcoming sports drama ‘Gold’ launched a song from the film at an event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay and Mouni Roy burn the dance floor, team gears up to strike Gold

Akshay Kumar, along with the team of 'Chumbak', unveiled the trailer of this Marathi film, which opened at the MAMI Film Festival.

Akshay Kumar unveils Marathi Talkies MAMI Opening Film Chumbak

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham