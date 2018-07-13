J&K: Two CRPF jawans killed in terror attack in Anantnag

Friday, Jul 13, 2018 | Last Update : 02:06 PM IST
Srinagar: Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans were killed and one injured in a militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district today, official sources said.
A civilian was also injured when militants opened fire on a CRPF team deployed on law and order duty at Achabal Chowk in Anantnag and escaped, the sources said.
The two CRPF jawans killed were assistant sub-inspector Meena and constable Sandeep, they said.
The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to track down the assailants, the sources added.