

J&K: Two CRPF jawans killed in terror attack in Anantnag

PTI
Published : Jul 13, 2018, 1:13 pm IST
Updated : Jul 13, 2018, 1:12 pm IST

The area has been cordoned off by security personnel and a search operation has been launched to track down the terrorists.

The two CRPF jawans killed were assistant sub-inspector Meena and constable Sandeep. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 The two CRPF jawans killed were assistant sub-inspector Meena and constable Sandeep.

Srinagar: Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans were killed and one injured in a militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district today, official sources said. 

A civilian was also injured when militants opened fire on a CRPF team deployed on law and order duty at Achabal Chowk in Anantnag and escaped, the sources said. 

The two CRPF jawans killed were assistant sub-inspector Meena and constable Sandeep, they said. 

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to track down the assailants, the sources added.

