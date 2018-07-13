The Asian Age | News

CBI likely to file additional charges in Unnao rape case

Kuldeep Sengar has been charged with criminal conspiracy, abduction of minor, rape and threat.

The CBI on Wednesday filed chargesheet against BJP MLA in the Unnao rape case before the Special CBI court in Lucknow. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: A day after filing chargesheet against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case, sources in the CBI maintained that the Central probe agency may file a supplementary chargesheet in the case.

According to sources, the CBI sleuths are trying to find more evidence related to the case, and if required, the agency may file a supplementary chargesheet in the case. Certain family members of the accused public servant are also under the scanner of the agency, they added. The CBI on Wednesday filed chargesheet against BJP MLA in the Unnao rape case before the Special CBI court in Lucknow. Kuldeep Sengar has been charged with criminal conspiracy, abduction of minor, rape and threat. The rape victim had attempted to commit suicide outside chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s official residence in April this year in protest against the police’s inaction on her complaint.

The girl alleged that she was raped by the legislator when she went to his house with a relative seeking a job last year. A case against Kuldeep Sengar was registered by the UP police, where he was booked under IPC Sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (abduction of woman), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and also under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

The victim’s father was arrested by the Unnao police where he died in police custody. The case grabbed headlines and the investigations were handed over to the CBI. The MLA’s brother Atul Sengar and four others have been charged for murder, and are in jail.

The CBI was handed over the case by the state government nearly 10 months after the crime after the victim tried to immolate herself. The CBI has charged Sengar and his associate Sashi Singh with rape (section 3 and 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act), criminal conspiracy (IPC Section 120B), kidnapping (IPC sections 363 and 366), criminal intimidation (IPC section 506), sources said.

The charges entail maximum punishment of imprisonment for life. The CBI has alleged that the 17-year-old girl was raped by Sengar at this residence at Makhi village of Unnao district, nearly 70 km from the state capital, at around 8 PM on June 4, 2017. The girl was again kidnapped and raped by a separate group from June 11 to June 20, 2017.

Tags: kuldeep singh sengar, unnao rape case, yogi adityanath
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

