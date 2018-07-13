The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jul 13, 2018 | Last Update : 02:06 PM IST

India, All India

108 children rescued from Kerala-bound train in Jharkhand, trafficking suspected

PTI
Published : Jul 13, 2018, 1:57 pm IST
Updated : Jul 13, 2018, 1:56 pm IST

Police said the children, aged around 7-8 years, were handed over to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

This comes less than ten days after 26 girls were rescued from a Mumbai-bound train. (Representational Image/Pixabay)
 This comes less than ten days after 26 girls were rescued from a Mumbai-bound train. (Representational Image/Pixabay)

Dhanbad: In two coordinated raids in Jharkhand, 87 boys were rescued from Bokaro railway station and 21 children from Ranchi station, officials said.

This comes less than ten days after 26 girls were rescued from a Mumbai-bound train.

A senior police official said that in Bokaro, the boys were made to disembark a Kerala-bound train around noon.

Another group of children, who were travelling in a separate coach in the train, were rescued from Ranchi railway station around 3:30 pm, he added.

Also Read: 26 minor girls rescued from train after passenger alerts railways with tweet

Six adults, who were accompanying the children, claimed that they were on their way to a madrassa in Telangana from Jamtara district, Bokaro Superintendent of Police (SP) Kartik S said.

"All six of them, including three maulvis, were taken into custody after they failed to produce any document to support their claim," he said.

The SP said the children, aged around 7-8 years, were handed over to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

Meanwhile, a senior RPF official in Bokaro said that the boys were in the age group of nine to 17 years. While some were scheduled to deboard at Vijayawada, some were to deboard at Coimbatore, the official said.

Vinay Ayog, the chairman of CWC unit in Bokaro, said that initial evidence suggested that the children were being "trafficked" out of the state.

He, however, said that the police were still investigating into the matter.

"We are assessing whether government guidelines were followed while ferrying the minors. The police in Jamtara district have been contacted for identifying these children," he added.

Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police Anis Gupta said the 21 children, who were rescued from Ranchi, were being taken to Tamil Nadu.

"The police would able to give details about the case after questioning the six men, who have been taken into custody," he said, adding that the Bokaro police had informed Ranchi childline about the development.

Rupa Verma, the chairperson of Ranchi CWC, said all 21 children, aged between six and 15 years, were shifted to a shelter home in the state capital.

Tags: children rescued, child trafficking, children rescued from train, jharkhand
Location: India, Jharkhand, Dhanbad

MOST POPULAR

1

‘Pyaar hi pyaar beshumar ho gaya’: SRK, Aanand L Rai's moment and lovely messages

2

Aishwarya doesn’t give 2 hoots about trolls as she takes Aaradhya to Disneyland Paris

3

Sonali Bendre Behl’s makeover will make you say ‘switch on the sunshine’

4

Ranveer Singh wraps first schedule of Rohit Shetty's Simmba

5

Karan has hilarious caption for throwback picture with Sonakshi, B-town joins in the fun

more

Editors' Picks

Arjun Kapoor

Not just Namastey England, Arjun Kapoor wants to do Katrina Kaif’s Singh Is King too?

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan all set to look like spiritual guru Rajneesh Osho soon?

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan moves from slamming print media to digital publication

Sonakshi Sinha and Katrina Kaif are yet to work together in the same film.

‘Need help’: When Sonakshi Sinha called Katrina Kaif’s company ‘hazardous to health’

Akshay Kumar and John Abraham in a still from 'Desi Boyz'.

Akshay Kumar upset about Gold clash with John’s film? Takes jibe at whole industry

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities attended a screening of the film ‘Soorma’ held in Mumbai on Thursday evening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Diljit, Chitrangda, Angad-Neha, others watch Soorma pre-'Now Showing'

A screening of the film ‘Soorma’ was held in Mumbai on Wednesday where many celebrities were spotted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Soorma: Sachin, Zaheer watch sports drama; Angad, others also in attendance

The team of ‘Dhadak’ promoted the film on the sets of the reality show ‘Dance Deewane’ in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak: Janhvi gets ‘proposed’, Ishaan’s acrobatics, Madhuri-KJo’s moves on show

Neetu Kapoor celebrated her 60th birthday with the entire Kapoor family in Paris on Sunday. (Photos: Instagram)

Kapoor clan celebrates Neetu's 60th b'day in Paris, Alia makes up for absence

The team of upcoming sports drama ‘Gold’ launched a song from the film at an event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay and Mouni Roy burn the dance floor, team gears up to strike Gold

Akshay Kumar, along with the team of 'Chumbak', unveiled the trailer of this Marathi film, which opened at the MAMI Film Festival.

Akshay Kumar unveils Marathi Talkies MAMI Opening Film Chumbak

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham