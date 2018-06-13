Road constructed over dog’s body in Agra; locals claim it was alive

The brutal act came to light when residents and passerby saw the half-buried body of the dog on Wednesday morning on Agra's Fatehabad road.

Social activists and dog lovers vented their anger on social media over the insensitivity of construction workers.

Agra: In an act of cruelty against animals, construction workers of a private company allegedly build a road over the body of a dog in Agra.

According to reports, the dog was dead when the road was constructed. However, a report quoted the locals as saying that the dog was alive and was howling in pain when hot tar was poured over it.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has sent a notice to the construction company, RP Infraventure Private Limited, which built part of the road over the dog, news agency ANI reported.

On Wednesday, a crane was deployed to dig up the road and to remove the dog's body.

The barrage of angry comments prompted Agra's Sadar police department to register an FIR against unknown persons. The SHO said they were trying to identify the accused.

"A fresh layer of coal tar was being laid on the road from Phool Sayyed crossing towards the Circuit House and the Taj Mahal. A dog was sleeping on one side of the road. Instead of chasing the animal or removing it physically, burning coal tar was poured over it. Later, a road roller crushed the animal. The body has now disappeared," social activist Naresh Paras said.

