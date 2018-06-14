Pranab Mukherjee attends Cong president Rahul Gandhi's Iftar party in Delhi

The guest list also included former vice-president Md Hamid Ansari and former president Pratibha Patil.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee at Congress President Rahul Gandhi's Iftar party in New Delhi. (Photo: Twitter | @INCIndia)

New Delhi: After two years, the Congress today hosted an Iftar party in Delhi. Party president Rahul Gandhi hosted the Iftar party where politicians from the opposition attended. Former President Pranab Mukherjee was also among the attendees at Rahul Gandhi's Iftar party after reports surfaced that he was not invited.

There was a buzz that former President Pranab Mukherjee was dropped from the Congress guest list after he attended an RSS valedictory function at Nagpur on June 7.

A notable absentee was the Aam Aadmi Party, with which the Congress is at loggerheads in Delhi. Rahul Gandhi's Iftar party is seen as a big opposition get together after JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy's oath in Bengaluru earlier this month.

For Rahul Gandhi, this was the first occasion to host an Iftar party after he took charge as Congress president. The party did not hold Iftar party, which marks the customary breaking of the day-long fast in the holy month of Ramzaan, during the past two years. The last Iftar party hosted by was in 2015.

The function will be held at the Taj Palace Hotel in New Delhi.

The Congress tweeted a video of the Iftar party where party chief Rahul Gandhi is seen with former President of India Pranab Mukherjee and Pratibha Patil. They are seen talking and having dinner.

Guests share a light hearted moment with Former Presidents Pranab Mukherjee & Pratibha Patil at the #iftar hosted by Congress President @RahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/lZXsLjW3RP — Congress (@INCIndia) June 13, 2018

Congress has been tweeting many pictures from the Iftar party.

A number of foreign dignitaries also attended the Iftar party.

Distinguished guests share a meal at the #Iftar organised by Congress President @RahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/AclyX3q0mw — Congress (@INCIndia) June 13, 2018

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh also attended the party. Other leaders including rebel Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) leader Sharad Yadav, Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, Janata Dal-Secular (JD(S)) leader Danish Ali, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Dinesh Trivedi and Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Satish Chandra Mishra were also present.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader D P Tripathi, DMK's Kanimozhi, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha, and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's (JMM) Hemant Soren were the other opposition leaders who were present along with Congress leaders P Chidambaram and A K Antony.