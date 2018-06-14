The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jun 13, 2018 | Last Update : 10:03 PM IST

India, All India

Muslim man moves Kerala HC seeking to free Hindu wife from father’s custody

PTI
Published : Jun 13, 2018, 9:46 pm IST
Updated : Jun 13, 2018, 9:45 pm IST

The youth further alleged he had received a phone call on May 29 from a person who threatened to kill him if he did not give up on his wife.

When the habeas corups petition filed by Fasil Mahmood of Kuttiyandi came up for hearing, a bench comprising V Chitambresh and KP Jyothindranath ordered notice to the girl’s father residing in Bengaluru. (Photo: File)
 When the habeas corups petition filed by Fasil Mahmood of Kuttiyandi came up for hearing, a bench comprising V Chitambresh and KP Jyothindranath ordered notice to the girl’s father residing in Bengaluru. (Photo: File)

Kochi: A 27-year old Muslim man from Kozhikode district has moved Kerala high court seeking to set at liberty his wife, a Hindu said to have converted to Islam, from alleged illegal custody of her father.

When the habeas corups petition filed by Fasil Mahmood of Kuttiyandi came up for hearing, a bench comprising V Chitambresh and KP Jyothindranath ordered notice to the girl’s father residing in Bengaluru.

Habeas corpus petition is filed to produce a person believed to be under illegal detention.

Mahmood submitted that he was into hotel business in Bengaluru when he fell in love with the woman in his neighbourhood.

After two years of courtship, the woman converted to Islam and both got married as per Muslim customs and started living in Kozhikode, he said.

However, at the intervention of the woman’s father and other relatives, Kozhikode police had “compelled” him and his wife to sign on blank stamp papers and handed them over to Bengaluru police, the petitioner alleged.

Later, the woman was sent with her father by Bengaluru police who, he alleged, subjected him to physical and mental torture between March 28 to April 2 last year.

The youth further alleged he had received a phone call on May 29 from a person who threatened to kill him if he did not give up on his wife. The petitioner submitted he had received similar threats again on June 5.

When he came to know that his wife was pregnant and “her life and future were in danger”, he submitted seeking the court’s intervention.

Tags: kerala high court, love jihad, habeas corpus petition, illegal custody from father
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)

MOST POPULAR

1

Amid Simmba shoot, Sara goes street shopping with Amrita at Hyderabad's Laad Bazaar

2

Is this what God looks like? Scientists create image of Him

3

Fourth book of Pranab's political memoir series to talk of Rashtrapati Bhavan days

4

Lesbian couple kicked out of Uber by driver for sharing small peck on lips

5

Study reveals how hunger affects some people's emotions

more

Editors' Picks

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of ‘Race 3’ held a screening of the film in Mumbai, which was attended by several celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhoni, Sakshi join Salman, Race 3 team, watch film before first day, first show

The team of ‘Dhadak’ launched the trailer of the film in a star-studded event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak: Emotions, Kapoors in spotlight as Janhvi, Ishaan announce arrival

Several celebrities from the film industry, including Salman Khan and most close to him, attended an Iftar party hosted by politician Baba Siddique in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Salman and his close ones Katrina, Jacqueline, others dazzle at Iftar bash

Manish Malhotra hosted a bash for his friends from the film industry on Saturday and it was a lovely evening for all of them. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Saturday night, party night for Jacqueline, Janhvi, Karan, Manish and Shilpa

Bollywood celebs Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Jacqueline Fernandez, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city. See exclusive photos of glamorous B-town celebs right here. (Pictues: Viral Bhayani)

Spotted: Salman, Ajay, Janhvi, Jacqueline, Malaika step out in style

Several Bollywood celebrities were spotted at the launch of a resto bar in Pune on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sushant, Disha, Mouni, Sidharth, Esha, others glam it up at Pune event

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham