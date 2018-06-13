The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jun 13, 2018 | Last Update : 09:52 AM IST

India, All India

Leave BJP in 15 days: Assam Muslim MLA gets threat letter with bullets

PTI
Published : Jun 13, 2018, 8:47 am IST
Updated : Jun 13, 2018, 8:46 am IST

BJP MLA Aminul Haque Laskar, however, doubted the authenticity of the demand, saying it might be a handiwork of syndicate mafias.

Aminul Haque Laskar represents the Sonai constituency in Cachar district. (Photo: Facebook/@AminulHaqueLaskarBJP)
 Aminul Haque Laskar represents the Sonai constituency in Cachar district. (Photo: Facebook/@AminulHaqueLaskarBJP)

Guwahati: An FIR has been registered against unknown persons after Assam BJP MLA Aminul Haque Laskar received a letter, along with two bullets, directing him to leave the party within 15 days as he was a "Muslim".

The letter to Laskar, representing the Sonai constituency in Cachar district, came from an unknown group 'Save Secure and Development Protection Force of Muslim, Barak Valley Zone', police said. 

"We have registered an FIR against unknown persons for a threatening letter to Laskar on Sunday. Two live cartridges of .32 pistol also came with the letter," Silchar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Indrajit Chakraborty said. 

"I received the letter by post. It said the BJP and the RSS are communal organisations and they are working against the Muslims. So, being a Muslim, I should not be in that party," he added. 

He said the letter told him to quit the party within 15 days. Laskar, however, doubted the authenticity of the demand, saying it might be a handiwork of syndicate mafias involved in urea, drugs and land "against which I have been fighting". 

The case was registered under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, etc) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. 

The MLA said he will continue his fight against anti-social elements and demanded a thorough probe by the police.

Tags: bjp mla, threat letter, assam muslim mla, bjp mla aminul haque laskar
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

MOST POPULAR

1

Is this what God looks like? Scientists create image of Him

2

Fourth book of Pranab's political memoir series to talk of Rashtrapati Bhavan days

3

Lesbian couple kicked out of Uber by driver for sharing small peck on lips

4

Study reveals how hunger affects some people's emotions

5

Justin Trudeau seems to lose part of eyebrow at G7 Summit; Twitter goes berserk

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

Taapsee Pannu and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Was movie just excuse for Taapsee Pannu to mudsling Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of ‘Dhadak’ launched the trailer of the film in a star-studded event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak: Emotions, Kapoors in spotlight as Janhvi, Ishaan announce arrival

Several celebrities from the film industry, including Salman Khan and most close to him, attended an Iftar party hosted by politician Baba Siddique in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Salman and his close ones Katrina, Jacqueline, others dazzle at Iftar bash

Manish Malhotra hosted a bash for his friends from the film industry on Saturday and it was a lovely evening for all of them. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Saturday night, party night for Jacqueline, Janhvi, Karan, Manish and Shilpa

Bollywood celebs Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Jacqueline Fernandez, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city. See exclusive photos of glamorous B-town celebs right here. (Pictues: Viral Bhayani)

Spotted: Salman, Ajay, Janhvi, Jacqueline, Malaika step out in style

Several Bollywood celebrities were spotted at the launch of a resto bar in Pune on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sushant, Disha, Mouni, Sidharth, Esha, others glam it up at Pune event

After their 'sudden' marriage, newlyweds Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi finally hosted a bash for celebrities at their residence in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Newlyweds Neha, Angad host bash for Yuvraj, others, get special gift from KJo

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham