The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jun 13, 2018 | Last Update : 06:57 PM IST

India, All India

Govt open to listing Air India after failed disinvestment plan: report

REUTERS
Published : Jun 13, 2018, 6:08 pm IST
Updated : Jun 13, 2018, 6:11 pm IST

The government may also consider reducing the debt it passes on to potential buyers and restructuring the large workforce.

The government in March finalised plans to divest a majority stake in Air India and offload about USD 5.1 billion of its debt, but prospective buyers stayed away, with some citing onerous terms as a reason for their lack of interest. (Photo: File | Representational)
 The government in March finalised plans to divest a majority stake in Air India and offload about USD 5.1 billion of its debt, but prospective buyers stayed away, with some citing onerous terms as a reason for their lack of interest. (Photo: File | Representational)

New Delhi: The government is open to listing ailing state carrier Air India, a government source said on Wednesday, after failing to attract buyers for a 76 per cent stake in the company.

While the government is considering several proposals related to reviving the divestment process, it will not allow complete foreign ownership of the airline, the source said, declining to be named before a final decision is reached.

One of the proposals could involve the government retaining a share in the debt-laden carrier and selling it at a later date so it can capitalise on any financial upside that may occur from listing the airline, the source said.

The government may also consider reducing the debt it passes on to potential buyers and restructuring the large workforce, another senior government official told Reuters.

“We will take a decision in next few days on changing conditions before inviting fresh bids,” the official said, adding that the government is committed to selling its stake in the national carrier in the current financial year but could defer it if it fails to get the right price.

The government in March finalised plans to divest a majority stake in Air India and offload about USD 5.1 billion of its debt, but prospective buyers stayed away, with some citing onerous terms as a reason for their lack of interest.

The lack of buyers in a booming aviation market underlines the challenges the government faces in fixing the debt-laden national carrier, and is a setback for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s credentials as a reformer willing to step away from running money-losing businesses.

Air India, known for its Maharaja mascot, has some of India’s most lucrative international and domestic landing and parking slots that are key for airlines.

While a buyer would have got management control and gained access to more than 2,500 international slots and over 3,700 domestic slots, it would also have been required to take on Air India’s 27,000 employees, 40 per cent of whom are permanent staff.

The terms had also stipulated that the government would have continued to hold a 24 per cent stake, with the need for the bidder to abide by conditions, not yet detailed, designed to safeguard employee interests.

The government will soon arrange a bank loan for Air India, the second official said, to meet working capital needs and buy time for a few months before inviting fresh bids.

“The heavens would not fall if the stake sale is deferred to the next fiscal year,” the official said adding that ahead of national elections next year, the government could not take the risk of selling the national carrier at a low price.

This could cost the government politically and hurt the process of further privatisation of other state companies, he said.

Tags: air india, government of india, foreign ownership of airline, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Amid Simmba shoot, Sara goes street shopping with Amrita at Hyderabad's Laad Bazaar

2

Is this what God looks like? Scientists create image of Him

3

Fourth book of Pranab's political memoir series to talk of Rashtrapati Bhavan days

4

Lesbian couple kicked out of Uber by driver for sharing small peck on lips

5

Study reveals how hunger affects some people's emotions

more

Editors' Picks

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

more

ALSO FROMLife

Some restaurants and markets in Mexico City offer pre-Hispanic dishes such as crickets, jumiles (small edible bugs), escamoles (ant eggs) and acociles (small fresh water shrimps). (Photo: AFP)

Markets in Mexico offer unusual pre-Hispanic dishes

Spaniards celebrate ancient sport bullfighting. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds of Spaniards attend Corpus bullfighting festival

Artists from eight countries embodied 64 statues in the old quarter of Romanian capital, in popular parks and in the garden of the spectacular Filipescu-Cesianu residence, built in 1892 in the Belle Epoque period. (Photos: AP)

People flock to Romanian capital for International Living Statues Festival

Several organisations and volunteers are fighting back against the menace that is polluting water bodies and threatening to drown our cities (Photo: AFP/AP)

Heroes fight back on International Environment Day as plastic waste threatens the planet

From lion cubs making their first appearance in a zoo, to a panda with a shocked expression, pair of moose fighting and a dog being rescued, here are animals who grabbed headlines this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animlas who grabbed headlines this week

The horses are known as the Dülmen pony - a prized breed and also Europe's last remaining wild horses. Only once a year they have direct contact with humans when the young stallions are caught from the flock, that was first mentioned in chronicles 700 years ago. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Europe's last remaining wild horses

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham