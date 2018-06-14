The Asian Age | News

‘Emergency-like’ situation in Delhi, seeks Prez Kovind’s intervention: AAP

PTI
Published : Jun 13, 2018, 9:18 pm IST
Updated : Jun 13, 2018, 9:17 pm IST

Sanjay Singh said that he has asked for an appointment with President along with party lawmakers and legislators from Delhi and Punjab.

 Singh made the remarks after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues sat on a hunger strike at the office of the Lt Governor to press for their various demands. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday said an "Emergency-like" situation prevailed in the national capital and sought President Ram Nath Kovind's intervention.

Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh said that he has asked for an appointment with President Kovind along with party lawmakers and legislators from Delhi and Punjab.

"It's an Emergency-like situation in Delhi. The entire work of the Delhi government is crippled due to strike by IAS officers for past four months," Singh said, adding that the Lt Governor was working at the "behest" of the Modi government.

Singh made the remarks after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues sat on a hunger strike at the office of the Lt Governor to press for their various demands.

The AAP government's demands to the L-G include direction to IAS officers to end their "strike", action against those who have struck work for "four months". It has also asked the L-G to approve the proposal for doorstep delivery of rations.

"Its unfortunate that the Delhi chief minister, his deputy and two ministers are sitting at the L-G office, but he has not found even three minutes to meet them in past three days," Singh said.

He said that he has talked to the leaders of Samajwadi Party (SP), RJD, JD(S), CPM, CPI and RLD who have assured support to the AAP.

The L-G and the centre should try to find out a solution to the problem and the president should intervene, he said.

Singh said that if the IAS officers assured in writing to end their strike and resume work, the AAP will appeal the chief minister and his colleagues to end their sit-in at the L-G office.

Tags: arvind kejriwal, anil baijal, aap seeks president's intervention, ram nath kovind, sanjay singh
