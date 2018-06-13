The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Jun 13, 2018 | Last Update : 09:52 AM IST

India, All India

Chess star Soumya Swaminathan pulls out of Iran event over headscarf rule

ANI
Published : Jun 13, 2018, 9:10 am IST
Updated : Jun 13, 2018, 9:15 am IST

Swaminathan said the compulsory-headscarf rule in Iran is in direct violation of her basic personal rights.

Indian chess star Soumya Swaminathan said the religious dress codes should not be imposed on players. (Photo: ANI)
 Indian chess star Soumya Swaminathan said the religious dress codes should not be imposed on players. (Photo: ANI)

Pune: Woman Grandmaster and former world junior girls' champion Soumya Swaminathan denied being part of the Asian Team Chess Championship, to be held in Hamadan, Iran, from July 26 to August 4, because of the compulsory-headscarf rule in the country which she said violated her personal rights.

The chess star took to her Facebook page to say, "I find the Iranian law of compulsory Headscarf to be in direct violation of my basic Human Rights including my right to freedom of expression, and right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion. It seems that under the present circumstances, the only way for me to protect my rights is not to go to Iran."

She further said the religious dress codes should not be imposed on players.

"I understand the organisers expecting us to wear our National Team Dress or formals or sporting attire for our games during official championships, but surely there is no place for an enforceable religious dress code in sports," she added.

Read in detail what Soumya Swaminathan wrote on her Facebook page about her decision.

"I am very sorry to state that I have asked to be excused from the Indian Women's team for the forthcoming Asian Nations Cup (Asian Team) Chess Championship 2018, to be held at Iran from 26 July - 4 Aug 2018, as I do not wish to be forced to wear a Headscarf or Burkha. I find the Iranian law of compulsory Headscarf to be in direct violation of my basic Human Rights including my right to freedom of expression, and right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion. It seems that under the present circumstances, the only way for me to protect my rights is not to go to Iran.

I am very disappointed to see that player's rights and welfare are given such less importance while allotting and/or organising official championships. I understand the organisers expecting us to wear our National Team Dress or Formals or Sporting attire for our games during official championships, but surely there is no place for an enforceable religious dress code in Sports.

It is a huge honour for me to represent India everytime I am selected in the National Team and I deeply regret that I will be unable to participate in such an important championship. While we sportspersons are willing to make several adjustments for the sake of our sport, always giving it top priority in our life, some things simply cannot be compromised."

This is not the first time an athlete pulled out of an event over the same issue.

In 2016, top Indian shooter Heena Sidhu had withdrawn from the Asian Airgun meet in Iran citing the same reason.

Tags: soumya swaminathan, asian team chess championship, iran headscarf rule
Location: India, Maharashtra, Pune

