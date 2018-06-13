The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jun 13, 2018 | Last Update : 08:30 PM IST

India, All India

2 lynched, 7 injured in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district on rumours of robbery

PTI
Published : Jun 13, 2018, 8:16 pm IST
Updated : Jun 13, 2018, 8:16 pm IST

At least 1,500 villagers allegedly attacked 9 men with wooden sticks after nabbing them from near a farm in Chandgaon village in Aurangabad.

Police said some fake messages about the presence of a “gang of robbers” were doing the rounds on Whatsapp and the incident was a fallout of these rumours. (Photo: AP | Representational)
 Police said some fake messages about the presence of a “gang of robbers” were doing the rounds on Whatsapp and the incident was a fallout of these rumours. (Photo: AP | Representational)

Aurangabad: Another incident of lynching allegedly triggered by fake messages in circulation on social media has come to light, this time from Aurangabad district in Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, two men were allegedly beaten to death and seven others injured, one of them critically, after a mob of villagers attacked them on suspicion of being robbers in Chandgaon village in Vaijapur taluka on June 8.

Police said a mob of at least 1,500 villagers allegedly attacked nine men with wooden sticks after nabbing them from near a farm in the village on the morning of last Friday.

A Vaijapur police station official said some fake messages about the presence of a “gang of robbers” were doing the rounds on Whatsapp and the incident was a fallout of these rumours.

“Following the rumours, villagers were maintaining vigil in night hours,” said assistant police inspector Ram Hari Yadav.

The official said police rushed to the spot after they received a call from a villager, informing that they had caught a gang of “robbers”.

When police reached the village, they found nine men on the ground who had been brutally assaulted, he said.

Police rushed the injured to the rural hospital in Vaijapur, before shifting them to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Aurangabad, 70 kms away from the village.

Yadav said two of the injured succumbed to injuries on June 9 while another person is battling for life. The deceased are identified as Bharat Sonavne and Shivaji Shinde, he said.

Police have booked more than 400 villages on charges of murder and attempt to murder in the case. However, no arrests have been made so far.

Police are investigating the background of the nine men, the official said, adding that details like the reason behind their presence in the village on the day of the incident will come out during the probe.

Aurangabad (Rural) SP Arti Singh said on Wednesday that the lynching occurred in the wake of certain fake messages and posts being circulated on Whatsapp in the village about the presence of a gang of robbers.

The SP said senior police officers have been directed to initiate necessary action to curb such fake messages on WhatsApp and other social media.

In separate incidents of lynching last month, two men were allegedly beaten to death by a group of villagers in Telangana on suspicion of being thieves.

In Assam, two men were pulled out of their vehicle in Karbi Anglong district last Friday and beaten to death by a group of irate villagers, who suspected them to be child lifters.

Read: Two men, mistaken for child abductors, lynched to death in Assam

Tags: fake messages, villagers attacked, suspicion of bring robbers, government medical college and hospital, attempt to murder, men lynched, whatsapp
Location: India, Maharashtra, Shambajinagar (Aurangabad)

MOST POPULAR

1

Amid Simmba shoot, Sara goes street shopping with Amrita at Hyderabad's Laad Bazaar

2

Is this what God looks like? Scientists create image of Him

3

Fourth book of Pranab's political memoir series to talk of Rashtrapati Bhavan days

4

Lesbian couple kicked out of Uber by driver for sharing small peck on lips

5

Study reveals how hunger affects some people's emotions

more

Editors' Picks

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of ‘Race 3’ held a screening of the film in Mumbai, which was attended by several celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhoni, Sakshi join Salman, Race 3 team, watch film before first day, first show

The team of ‘Dhadak’ launched the trailer of the film in a star-studded event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak: Emotions, Kapoors in spotlight as Janhvi, Ishaan announce arrival

Several celebrities from the film industry, including Salman Khan and most close to him, attended an Iftar party hosted by politician Baba Siddique in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Salman and his close ones Katrina, Jacqueline, others dazzle at Iftar bash

Manish Malhotra hosted a bash for his friends from the film industry on Saturday and it was a lovely evening for all of them. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Saturday night, party night for Jacqueline, Janhvi, Karan, Manish and Shilpa

Bollywood celebs Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Jacqueline Fernandez, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city. See exclusive photos of glamorous B-town celebs right here. (Pictues: Viral Bhayani)

Spotted: Salman, Ajay, Janhvi, Jacqueline, Malaika step out in style

Several Bollywood celebrities were spotted at the launch of a resto bar in Pune on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sushant, Disha, Mouni, Sidharth, Esha, others glam it up at Pune event

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham