17 dead, 35 injured after speeding bus hits road divider, overturns in UP

Lucknow: At least 17 people died and over 35 injured on Wednesday morning after a bus rammed into a road divider and overturned in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri district, news agency ANI reported.

The private Volvo bus was travelling from Rajasthan’s Jaipur to Farukkabad in Uttar Pradesh when the accident took place near Kiratpur village at around 5 am.

Officials of the local administration and police have reached the accident spot and cranes have been deployed to lift the bus.

Those injured are being rushed to nearby hospital.

According to reports, initial investigation suggests that the driver was speeding which led to the accident. The bus was overcrowded and some of the passengers were even sitting on the rooftop of the bus.