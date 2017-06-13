The Asian Age | News

Their issues were also in my dreams: MP CM to visit farmers' families on June 14

ANI
Published : Jun 13, 2017, 1:32 pm IST
Updated : Jun 13, 2017, 1:31 pm IST

Shivraj Singh Chouhan further said that in the entire world, Madhya Pradesh stands at number one position in the agricultural sector.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during second day of his indefinite fast for peace in State, in Bhopal on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
Bhopal: Days after ending his fast, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will visit the families of the deceased farmers in Mandsaur on Wednesday.

Earlier on Sunday, Chouhan, who started an indefinite fast on June 10, ended his fast by consuming coconut water.

"We will make the state land use advisory service so that farmers get correct and timely information about climate change. I, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi promise that we will irrigate every land. We have decided to implement every policy with the consent of farmers," he said before ending the fast.

He further said not only in India but in the entire world, Madhya Pradesh stands at number one position in the agricultural sector.

He had said that despite falling asleep ‘intermittently’, the farmers and their issues made a constant thorough in his dreams and thoughts and hence, vowed to solve the pertinent matters.

"I slept intermittently and all that while I kept thinking about what all topics - out of the ones we discussed with the farmers - can be worked upon as soon as possible," he said, adding, "kisaan khwaabon mein bhi thhe, haqeeqat mein bhi." (The farmers and their issues were in my thoughts and dreams.)

"I have always tried doing a lot for farmers, and their problem is ours. They are our own. I also thought upon how to increase the productivity and sustain it," he added.

Chouhan also entailed how the families of the deceased met him and asked him to discontinue the fast.

"One thing that made me emotional was the number of our children that we lost in these protests. Their parents came to meet me yesterday and despite such grief befalling upon them, asked me to put an end to the issue," he said.

Commenting about the amenities provided to him in the tent he has made a stay in for the fasting period, he said, "I was told that this was a five-star tent. They even asked me to put an AC, but I said that wasn't required. You don't go on a fast for the farmers by living in AC. We made a meeting room, because I had to meet officials and farmers." 

Tags: farmer suicides, mandsaur violence, bharatiya janata party, shivraj singh chouhan
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

