Rat nibbles fingers of 4-day-old infant in Rajasthan hospital ward

Tuesday, Jun 13, 2017 | Last Update : 07:31 PM IST
Family members noticed the incident once electricity was restored in the hospital and lodged a complaint with the authorities concerned.
Banswara (Rajasthan): In another case of hospital negligence, a four-day-old baby was found nibbled by rats at a government-run hospital in Rajasthan's Banswara district.
As per reports, there were no lights in the ward when the incident took place at 5 am on Monday.
The family members noticed it once electricity was restored and lodged a complaint with the hospital authorities.
The mother of the baby, Priyanka, gave birth to a baby boy four days ago.
However, it has been informed that a committee, consisting of hospital staff and nurses, has been formed to look into the matter.