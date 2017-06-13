The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jun 13, 2017 | Last Update : 07:31 PM IST

India, All India

Rat nibbles fingers of 4-day-old infant in Rajasthan hospital ward

ANI
Published : Jun 13, 2017, 6:56 pm IST
Updated : Jun 13, 2017, 6:55 pm IST

Family members noticed the incident once electricity was restored in the hospital and lodged a complaint with the authorities concerned.

A committee consisting of hospital staff and nurses, has been formed to look into the matter. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 A committee consisting of hospital staff and nurses, has been formed to look into the matter. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Banswara (Rajasthan): In another case of hospital negligence, a four-day-old baby was found nibbled by rats at a government-run hospital in Rajasthan's Banswara district.

As per reports, there were no lights in the ward when the incident took place at 5 am on Monday.

The family members noticed it once electricity was restored and lodged a complaint with the hospital authorities.

The mother of the baby, Priyanka, gave birth to a baby boy four days ago.

However, it has been informed that a committee, consisting of hospital staff and nurses, has been formed to look into the matter. 

Tags: government hospital, rat nibbles fingers, 4-yr-old infant
Location: India, Rajasthan

MOST POPULAR

1

British-Indian entrepreneur Ponnam Gupta buys Virat Kohli painting for 2.9 million pounds

2

Tamil vada seller gets money from Facebook campaign for surgery

3

Act to preserve US Prez Trump’s social media activities named ‘covfefe’ after viral tweet

4

Shah Rukh, Salman and Akshay make it to Forbes’ list of world’s highest-paid celebrities

5

UK polls: Session on hung parliament delayed as Queen’s speech ‘needs time to dry’

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham