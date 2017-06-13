Rat nibbles fingers of 4-day-old infant in Rajasthan hospital ward

Family members noticed the incident once electricity was restored in the hospital and lodged a complaint with the authorities concerned.

A committee consisting of hospital staff and nurses, has been formed to look into the matter. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Banswara (Rajasthan): In another case of hospital negligence, a four-day-old baby was found nibbled by rats at a government-run hospital in Rajasthan's Banswara district.

As per reports, there were no lights in the ward when the incident took place at 5 am on Monday.

The family members noticed it once electricity was restored and lodged a complaint with the hospital authorities.

The mother of the baby, Priyanka, gave birth to a baby boy four days ago.

However, it has been informed that a committee, consisting of hospital staff and nurses, has been formed to look into the matter.