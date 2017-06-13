J&K: Grenade attack on Army camp injures 9 CRPF jawans in Pulwama

Out of the nine injured personnel, three are in critical condition, while six have suffered minor injuries.

The terrorists lobbed grenade at a camp of the CRPF's 180 Battalion at 6.05 pm on Tuesday. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Pulwama: As many as nine Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured in a grenade attack on its camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral on Tuesday.

The camp was housed by troops of the 180th battalion of CRPF at Ladiyar village of Tral, 35 kms from here, a police official said.

He said the grenade exploded inside the camp, causing splinter injuries to three jawans.

They were taken to a hospital and the area around the camp was cordoned off to nab the unidentified militants, the official said.

This was the second grenade attack in Tral within two days and third such incident in the valley since Sunday.

Two CRPF troopers were injured in a grenade attack by militants on their camp in Tral town on Monday. A sub- inspector of the force and three policemen were injured in a

grenade attack on a security picket at Saraf Kadal in downtown Srinagar on Sunday.

No militant outfit has so far claimed responsibility for the grenade attacks.