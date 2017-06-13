The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Jun 13, 2017 | Last Update : 10:27 AM IST

India, All India

J&K: 16 terrorists killed in 7 days; seized weapons indicate plan of major terror attack

ANI
Published : Jun 13, 2017, 9:22 am IST
Updated : Jun 13, 2017, 9:22 am IST

Army's Northern Command said, the amount of weapons recovered indicated Pak's design to orchestrate 'high profile terror incidents'.

Armed forces personnel patrol along the Line of Control in Kashmir. (Photo: File)
 Armed forces personnel patrol along the Line of Control in Kashmir. (Photo: File)

Srinagar: The Indian Army has gunned down as many as 16 terrorists in the last seven days who were attempting to create unrest in Jammu and Kashmir, sources said on Monday.

Army's Northern Command has said that the amount of explosives, arms and ammunitions and inflammable materials recovered from the armed intruders, indicated Pakistan's design to orchestrate 'high profile terror incidents' targeting innocent civilian population and security forces during the holy month of Ramzan.

The Indian Army successfully thwarted several infiltration bids and killed 13 armed intruders in the past 93 hours during an operation conducted along the Line of Control (LoC) in Gurez, Machhil, Naugam and Uri Sectors, Northern Command had Tweeted on Saturday.

"The sinister designs of Pakistan army to push-in multiple groups of armed intruders across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir continue to be defeated by proactive operations being carried out on the LoC. Relentless operations mounted by troops have successfully intercepted groups of armed intruders," said Northern Command in a tweet.

Tags: indian army, infiltration attempt, kashmir unrest, ramadan
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

