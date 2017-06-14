The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jun 13, 2017 | Last Update : 09:02 PM IST

India, All India

Family disputes, not agricultural debts lead to farmer suicides: MP Home Minister

ANI
Published : Jun 13, 2017, 8:30 pm IST
Updated : Jun 13, 2017, 8:29 pm IST

Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Surjewala stated that the entire nation is trying its best to expose the BJP's 'anti farmers' mindset'.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bhupendra Singh (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bhupendra Singh (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

New Delhi/Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bhupendra Singh on Tuesday said farmers' suicides in the state are a result of family disputes and not because of debt in agriculture.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "There can be many personal reasons for suicide like family disputes and other reasons but we believe in a farmer who commits suicide due to debt in agriculture."

Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala stated that the entire nation and party workers of the grand old party are trying their best to expose the BJP's “anti farmers' mindset”.

Speaking to ANI, Surjewala said, "We totally reject the BJP's conspiracy and low comments on us. The entire nation and every Congress worker is trying their best to expose the saffron party's anti farmers' mindset. Be it Jyotiraditya, Digvijaya Singh or any MLA, every Congress men will fight in the forefront for the farmers. Instead of shedding crocodile tears, the BJP leaders should listen to the farmers."

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, earlier on Tuesday, was arrested under Section 151 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) near Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur.

Scindia, along with his supporters, was stopped from entering Mandsaur at Dhodar while en route to meet the kin of farmers' killed in police firing during an agitation.

Section 151 of the IPC refers to a situation wherein a person or persons knowingly join or continue in assembly of five or more persons after being commanded to disperse.

Speaking to the reporters, Scindia said, "144 laga hai to maine police ko kaha hai mai akele jaunga. Kaun rok sakta hai agar ek insaan akele jana chahta hai? (I have told the police that if I am charged with 144 then I will go alone. Who can stop if a person wants to go alone?)"

Gujarat's Patidar quota stir leader Hardik Patel, earlier on Tuesday, was detained in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district, who had also come to visit the kin of farmers' killed in police firing.

Hardik led a violent movement in Gujarat in 2016 over a demand for quotas for Patidars.

Mandsaur has become the epicentre of farmers' agitation over a demand for loan waivers and better prices for their produce.

During the agitation, six farmers were gunned down by the police, thereby drawing criticism from political parties. The situation forced the district officials to impose Section 144, and restricted prominent personalities from visiting the violence-hit district.

A number of political leaders, including Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi, and social activists, tried to visit Mandsaur but the police didn't let them enter the area.

The curfew has been lifted from Mandsaur, but prohibitory orders remain in place.

Meanwhile, the state government has issued a notification for the judicial probe of the Mandsaur violence. Retired Justice J K Jain will head the one-member judicial commission.

The single member commission will probe under what circumstances the farmers were killed in the agitation.

The commission will also probe if the action taken by the administration and police to control the situation was appropriate or not. 

Tags: bhupendra singh, farmer suicides, randeep surjewala, bjp, mandsaur violence
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

MOST POPULAR

1

Voice assistants on smartphones are an unnecessary stupid bloat

2

British-Indian entrepreneur Ponnam Gupta buys Virat Kohli painting for 2.9 million pounds

3

Tamil vada seller gets money from Facebook campaign for surgery

4

Act to preserve US Prez Trump’s social media activities named ‘covfefe’ after viral tweet

5

Shah Rukh, Salman and Akshay make it to Forbes’ list of world’s highest-paid celebrities

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Hundreds of kites from 20 countries were taken to the sky at the festival. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds participate in Vietnam's International Kite Festival

Erin Einbender helps empower abandoned dogs through her craft. (Photo: Instagram / Cone of Fame)

Woman decorates abandoned dogs' cones to empower them

The country's month-long annual festival kicked off on June 10. (Photo: AP)

Traditional rituals and performances celebrated at Bali Arts Festival

Syrian Artist Abdallah Al Omari painted a photo series of the refugee crisis using world leaders to play victims of the war. (Photo: Instagram/AbdallaAlOmari)

Syrian artist portrays refugee crisis through world leaders in bold series

Kelsey Krajewski's aims reuse and recycle things instead of buying new supplies.(Photo: Instagram/Kelsey Krajewski )

Environmentalist creates abstract art out of colourful trash

Artist Dan Rawlings from UK uses scrap metal like vans and signboards to make creative and intricate tree designs created by etching. (Photo: Facebook/Instagram/DanRawlings)

Artist makes unique tree designs from scrap metal

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham