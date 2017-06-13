The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Jun 13, 2017

India, All India

AAP slams Centre over release of 11 Pak civilians, says govt following 'dual policy'

PTI
Published : Jun 13, 2017, 10:59 am IST
Updated : Jun 13, 2017, 10:58 am IST

AAP leader Ashutosh (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The AAP on Monday attacked the Centre over the release of 11 Pakistani civilians, saying the government is following a dual policy towards Pakistan.

Senior party leader Ashutosh said the one hand, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj says there cannot be talks with Pakistan alongside terror and on the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi embraces his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif.

He was referring to the interaction between the two premiers at Astana in Kazakhstan.

"What was the pressing need that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to embrace Sharif. Pakistan is preparing to hang Kulbhushan Jadhav and India is releasing 11 of their
citizens," Ashutosh said.

Jadhav was sentenced to death on April 10 by a Pakistan military court for alleged espionage. India maintains that Jadhav, a forrmer naval officer, was kidnapped from Iran and brought to Pakistan by its security agencies.

Tags: ashutosh, india-pak ties, narendra modi, kulbhushan jadhav case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

