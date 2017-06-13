4-month-old Pak infant's father thanks MEA for issuing medical visa for son's treatment

Kanwal Sadiq, the boy's father, hoped that other Pakistani nationals seeking treatment in India should receive medical visas too.

Rohaan, who has a hole in his heart, was referred to the multi-speciality Jaypee hospital for treatment. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

New Delhi: Father of four-month-old infant, Rohaan, who arrived in the national capital on Monday for medical treatment, thanked External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj for her support and expressed hope that the other Pakistani families are also allowed to avail medical facilities in India.

Kanwal Sadiq, Rohaan's father, said he is hopeful that now his child will recover from his ailment.

"There are other Pakistani families waiting, I express my desire that they should get medical visas as well. The child has a severe heart problem. There are not adequate facilities for such kind of disease in Pakistan. I really appreciate Sushma ji. She has helped me a lot. I am very hopeful that my child will be absolutely fine after the treatment," said Sadiq.

Rohaan, will undergo treatment at the Jaypee Hospital in the national capital.

However, in the backdrop of cross-border tension between India and Pakistan, his parents were unable to get medical visa for their child's treatment in India.

Owing to this, Kanwal Sadiq, approached the Indian External Affairs Minister and made a plea for a medical visa. Upon receiving the request, she immediately directed the authorities to grant medical visa to Rohaan's family, who arrived with him via Wagah Border.