The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, May 13, 2018 | Last Update : 06:35 AM IST

India, All India

Yogi Adityanath receives bus flagged off by PM at Janakpur

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Published : May 13, 2018, 5:23 am IST
Updated : May 13, 2018, 5:22 am IST

The bus, which is also known as Nepal-India Friendship bus, is aimed at increasing tourism between the two countries.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath presents a memento to Nepalese people at Ramkatha Park in Ayodhya. (Photo: PTI)
 UP CM Yogi Adityanath presents a memento to Nepalese people at Ramkatha Park in Ayodhya. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, on Saturday, welcomed the first Janakpur to Ayodhya bus as it arrived in Ayodhya at the Ram Katha Park.

The bus had been flagged off on its maiden journey jointly by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hjsi Nepali counterpart K P Sharma Oli in Janakpur in Nepal as part of the Ramayana circuit bus service on Friday.

The bus, which is also known as Nepal-India Friendship bus, is aimed at increasing tourism between the two countries. It will link the birthplace of Lord Ram with the birthplace of Goddess Sita. The bus entered from Gorakhpur and travelled along the Sant Kabir Nagar highway where it was received by district and police officials and escorted to Ayodhya.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that relations between Ayodhya and Janakpur dated back to several centuries and the Ramayana circuit would not be complete without these two cities. “The bus service has been started on the initiate to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will further cement the relationship between India and Nepal,” UP CM said.

“India and Nepal share cultural and social similarities. King Dashrath and King Janak (father of Sita) shared a strong bond. The Indian government has decided to bring Ayodhya and Janakpur closer by completing the Ram-Janki Marg which will reduce the travelling time between the two cities from the existing 10 hours to about six hours”, he said.

Mr Adityanath said that his government had already set aside `133 crores for the development of Ayodhya and said that the Diwali celebrations last year, were only a beginning in this direction.

Tags: yogi adityanath, narendra modi, kp sharma oli
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Iraq votes in first nationwide election since declaring win over ISIS

2

'And I was born again': Aishwarya debuts on Instagram with adorable post for Aaradhya

3

Shocking: Bear beaten to death for mauling man who tried to take selfie with it

4

Apple to become $1 trillion company, Amazon creeping close

5

Video | Believe it or not, NASA to fly a helicopter on Mars

more

Editors' Picks

Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor.

Alia wants to know how married life is treating Sonam, does she plan it with Ranbir?

Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor is set to play a RAW agent in Raj Kumar Gupta’s next film

Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone sports big bright smile as she arrives at Cannes, see photo

Salman Khan with Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wedding reception. (Photo: Twitter)

Bhai power: Salman ignores Jacqueline, hugs Katrina at Sonam Kapoor wedding reception

Sonam Kapoor's stunning look as a bride.

See photos: Sonam Kapoor looks radiant as bride in auspicious red

more

ALSO FROMLife

Victory Day is a holiday that commemorates the surrender of Nazi Germany in 1945. t was first inaugurated in the 16 republics of the Soviet Union, following the signing of the German Instrument of Surrender late in the evening on 8 May 1945. (Photos: AP)

In photos: Russia celebrates Victory Day

From tigers getting married in New Delhi to police dogs getting forever homes after retirement in Ecuador, here are animal headlines. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Antwerp, long known as world's greatest diamond city, now gets museum to go with vibrant diamond trading scene that goes back six centuries. The museum uses interactive panels and the display of ornate objects to tell the story of Antwerp diamonds and the Flemish art of silversmithing and jewelry design. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Belgium celebrates its love for diamonds

From Winsol, an aardvark born in December to polar bear cub Nanook and rhinocerouses in Africa, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

In Photo: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

Hundreds of indigenous Brazilians are setting up camp in the nation's capital for a week of speeches, protests and celebrations as they lobby the government to protect their rights.( Photo: AP)

Indigenous Brazilians use rituals to protest against land threats

Men and women around the globe reveal the jobs that are becoming increasingly rare, particularly as technology transforms societies. (Photo: AFP)

Labour Day: Disappearing jobs of yesterday

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham