School headmaster sexually exploits minor after promising to help her with studies

Hyderabad: The headmaster of a school has been charged with sexually exploiting a minor girl after promising to help her get through the intermediate exams, police said on Saturday.

He developed an acquaintance with the girl after promising to help her pass the exams (as she had failed) and sexually exploited her, they said.

The headmaster also allegedly tied her a mangalsutra a few days back.

Based on a complaint by the girl's father, a case of rape, kidnapping, SC/ST atrocities prevention act and POCSO Act was registered against him, police said.

Efforts are on to nab the headmaster, they said.