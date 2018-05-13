The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, May 13, 2018 | Last Update : 06:35 AM IST

India, All India

Karnataka polls: Siddaramaiah confident, BS Yeddyurappa mum

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 13, 2018, 5:11 am IST
Updated : May 13, 2018, 5:09 am IST

The chief minister’s confidence stemmed from the unusually high 70 per cent voter turnout, recorded in the high-stakes Karnataka Assembly polls.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Photo: File)
 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Photo: File)

Mysuru/Bengaluru: As voting ended at 7 pm on an action-packed Saturday, replete with EVMs malfunctioning and shocked and upset voters of upmarket RR Nagar in the IT capital protesting at the last minute cancellation of voting, state chief minister Siddaramaiah was back in his hometown of Mysuru where, exuding confidence, he said that the Congress would come back to power with a clear majority, as he scoffed at exit polls that predicted a hung Assembly.

“I will win in Chamundeswari, Badami and all our candidates in Mysuru district will win. If I have fear I will have tension, when I don’t have fear, where is the room for tension?”, the sunburnt chief minister said, adding he was going to relax for the next two days.

The chief minister’s confidence stemmed from the unusually high 70 per cent voter turnout, recorded in the high-stakes Karnataka Assembly polls Saturday. The last Assembly election in the southern state in 2013 had witnessed 71.4 per cent polling, the poll panel said. The rural voters outnumbered their urban counterparts in exercising their franchise.

Speaking to media, the feisty CM dismissed claims by the BJP chief B.S. Yeddyurappa that the BJP leader would be sworn in as CM saying, “Yeddyurappa is delusional, he is dreaming”.

Mr Siddaramaiah said, “Some of those surveys indicate that BJP will get majority. But in six to seven districts in old Mysuru region there is a fight between JD (S) and Congress, not  the BJP. Except for KR Constituency in Mysuru district, where is the BJP in 10 other constituencies? Where is BJP in Mandya, in Hassan, in Ramanagara, Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Bengaluru rural? There is no fight at all between them and us in Old Mysuru region, except for three constituencies including Hanur, Gundlupet and Chamarajnagar town in Chamarajnagar district. BSP is strong in Kollegal. How can they get so many seats? Yeddyurappa has to grind machine at his house for Mission 150,” he said. Chamundeshwari regsistered a 75.52% voting and Varuna was 78.59pc.

The pro-Siddaramaiah trend which went against popular perception that his JD(S) rival G.T. Deve Gowda would defeat him was visible in Varuna where 80-year-old Basavegowda, who had limped all the way from Kadvekattehundi to vote for chief minister Siddaramaiah at booth number 84 in Siddaramanahundi in Varuna constituency on Saturday.

“Maganige vote haakak bande” (I have come to vote for my son”) said the octogenarian.

In coastal Karnataka which registered a huge voter turnout, the increase in polling percent has upped hopes of BJP of winning more than two seats in the coastal districts. However, Congress leaders too were not disheartened and claim that an increase in voting percentage would help them as their traditional voters — minorities have come out in large numbers. Udupi district registered 78.87 per cent turnout and Dakshina Kannada registered 77.63 per cent as against 76.15 percent and 74.48 per cent respectively in 2013.

Opposition leader B.S, Yeddyurappa, meanwhile, was unreachable after some reports emerged that he was upset over exit polls that showed the BJP may have to strike a deal with the JD(S). However, BJP leaders in the capital said they were confident they would cross halfway-mark in the Karnataka Assembly, which has a strength of 224.

The party’s  confidence was boosted after Today’s Chanakya gave 120 seats to BJP with party leaders saying that Chanakya surveys had been accurate in recent UP elections.

Party senior leader and former deputy chief minister R. Ashok said that BJP will come back to power with a clear majority. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign had helped BJP to reach halfway mark,” he added.

However, the party leadership was disappointed with the low turnout in Bengaluru, since the party was hoping to get 21 out of 28 seats. Sources said BJP is confident that they will sweep coastal Karnataka and Mumbai-Karnataka.

Tags: siddaramaiah, karnataka assembly polls, bs yeddyurappa
Location: India, Karnataka, Mysore

MOST POPULAR

1

Iraq votes in first nationwide election since declaring win over ISIS

2

'And I was born again': Aishwarya debuts on Instagram with adorable post for Aaradhya

3

Shocking: Bear beaten to death for mauling man who tried to take selfie with it

4

Apple to become $1 trillion company, Amazon creeping close

5

Video | Believe it or not, NASA to fly a helicopter on Mars

more

Editors' Picks

Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor.

Alia wants to know how married life is treating Sonam, does she plan it with Ranbir?

Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor is set to play a RAW agent in Raj Kumar Gupta’s next film

Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone sports big bright smile as she arrives at Cannes, see photo

Salman Khan with Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wedding reception. (Photo: Twitter)

Bhai power: Salman ignores Jacqueline, hugs Katrina at Sonam Kapoor wedding reception

Sonam Kapoor's stunning look as a bride.

See photos: Sonam Kapoor looks radiant as bride in auspicious red

more

ALSO FROMLife

Victory Day is a holiday that commemorates the surrender of Nazi Germany in 1945. t was first inaugurated in the 16 republics of the Soviet Union, following the signing of the German Instrument of Surrender late in the evening on 8 May 1945. (Photos: AP)

In photos: Russia celebrates Victory Day

From tigers getting married in New Delhi to police dogs getting forever homes after retirement in Ecuador, here are animal headlines. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Antwerp, long known as world's greatest diamond city, now gets museum to go with vibrant diamond trading scene that goes back six centuries. The museum uses interactive panels and the display of ornate objects to tell the story of Antwerp diamonds and the Flemish art of silversmithing and jewelry design. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Belgium celebrates its love for diamonds

From Winsol, an aardvark born in December to polar bear cub Nanook and rhinocerouses in Africa, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

In Photo: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

Hundreds of indigenous Brazilians are setting up camp in the nation's capital for a week of speeches, protests and celebrations as they lobby the government to protect their rights.( Photo: AP)

Indigenous Brazilians use rituals to protest against land threats

Men and women around the globe reveal the jobs that are becoming increasingly rare, particularly as technology transforms societies. (Photo: AFP)

Labour Day: Disappearing jobs of yesterday

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham