For CM’s post, HD Kumaraswamy may tie up with BJP

JD-S ready to compromise for CM chair.

New Delhi: It might finally might have nothing to do with much touted "secularism" as the JD(S) chief ministerial candidate, H.D. Kumaraswamy could tilt towards the party willing to support him to form the government in the event of a hung assembly. "We are a secular party and will not form an alliance with any other party," Mr Kumaraswamys father, former Prime Minister and national president of JD(S), Mr H.D. Gowda claimed when accused of being BJPs "B-team."

Sources revealed that in the event of a hung assembly and if the JD(S) managed "enough seats" the party would be willing to "compromise" if the saffronites agreed to prop up Mr Kumaraswamy as the next chief minister. Some JD(S) functionaries felt that the party would require to win nearly 40-45 seats out of the 224 to stay in the game and call the shots.

Incidentally Prime Minister, Mr Narendra Modis praise of Mr Gowda at a rally in Udupi in Karnataka had given rise to speculations that both JD(S) and BJP were "looking at the post-poll scenario." While the Prime Ministers praise and Mr Kumaraswamys reported meeting with the BJP chief were being viewed as a "possibility of a future nexus" between the two outfits, some indicated that the developments could cost the party the minority votes. Muslims who form nearly 13% of the states population is a crucial vote bank for the non-BJP outfits.

The Prime Minister had said; "I hold the door open for Gowda when he visits me, I escort him to the car door when he leaves. That is the respect a former PM deserves, which others do not understand."

In what was viewed as a damage control exercise, Mr Gowda tried to downplay the Prime Ministers praise. He had told the media; "Modi was only pointing out the lack of respect shown by the Congress to a Kannadiga who is a former Prime Minister and that it did not mean an alliance was on the cards." He then went on to add: "Maybe, by praising me, he (the Prime Minister) wants to gain sympathy. That is all." It may be mentioned that JD(S) has joined hands with the BSP chief, Mayawati to consolidate the Dalit vote bank in the state.

Like Siddaramaiah, the former Karnataka chief minister, Mr Kumaraswamy is contesting from two constituencies, Ramanagaram and Channapatna. In Ramanagaram, Kumar aswamy won in both the 2008 and 2013 elections.

While JD(S) was keenly awaiting to bounce back in the state politics and emerge as the king maker, its a crucial battle for the BJP and Congress.

To remain relevant in the electoral politics before the battle royale in 2019 Congress has to win Karnataka elections. If the Congress managed to retain Karnataka the victory would fortify party president, Mr Rahul Gandhi position as the leading Opposition face for the general elections.

For BJP an electoral victory in Karnataka would not only open the doors for its march into the southern states. the party would also retain its image of "invincibility" which suffered a dent during the Gujarat Assembly polls. A victory would also boost BJPs chances in poll bound Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. At this juncture, Congress is on the rise in both these BJP ruled states. A defeat could threaten a downslide for the party and severely "affect" the Prime Ministers image as BJPs "main vote catcher," a senior BJP leader said.