The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, May 13, 2018 | Last Update : 06:56 PM IST

India, All India

Intense dust storm hits Delhi, flight movement affected

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 13, 2018, 5:49 pm IST
Updated : May 13, 2018, 6:05 pm IST

In a sudden change of weather, the sky turned cloudy around 4:30 pm and gusty winds swept the city.

At least 10 flight diversions are in place so far due to bad weather conditions. (Photo: AP)
 At least 10 flight diversions are in place so far due to bad weather conditions. (Photo: AP)

Delhi: Following an erratic weather pattern over the last 15 days, dust storm, strong winds and rainfall hit the national capital on Sunday evening. 

In a sudden change of weather, the sky turned cloudy around 4:30 pm and gusty winds swept the city. 

Dust storm hits Ghaziabad. (Photo: ANI)Dust storm hits Ghaziabad. (Photo: ANI)

Flight movements at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport were put on hold and a Srinagar flight to Delhi was diverted to Amritsar following bad weather conditions. At least 10 flight diversions are in place so far due to bad weather conditions.

Metro services, too, seem to be affected as the movement on the Noida Dwaraka line was stalled for 30 minutes. However, services resumed after a while. 

The dust storm interrupted a programme that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was to attend in east Delhi's IP Extension, news agency ANI reported.

The Met office has forecast light rains will follow the dust storm. 

The Indian Meteorological Department had on Thursday predicted that Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh would witness thunderstorm accompanied by squall. 

It had also forecast parts of Rajasthan might see the dust storm. Thunderstorm over these hill-states and its subsequent effect on plains in north Indian is due to a new western disturbance, the IMD had said.

Tags: imd forecast, dust storm, weather warning, rain and thunderstorms
Location: India, Delhi, Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Raazi BO collection day 2: Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal starrer earns Rs 11.30 crore

2

Cannes: Aaradhya is ecstatic as Aishwarya twirls her around on the way to red carpet

3

Iraq votes in first nationwide election since declaring win over ISIS

4

'And I was born again': Aishwarya debuts on Instagram with adorable post for Aaradhya

5

Shocking: Bear beaten to death for mauling man who tried to take selfie with it

more

Editors' Picks

Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor.

Alia wants to know how married life is treating Sonam, does she plan it with Ranbir?

Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor is set to play a RAW agent in Raj Kumar Gupta’s next film

Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone sports big bright smile as she arrives at Cannes, see photo

Salman Khan with Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wedding reception. (Photo: Twitter)

Bhai power: Salman ignores Jacqueline, hugs Katrina at Sonam Kapoor wedding reception

Sonam Kapoor's stunning look as a bride.

See photos: Sonam Kapoor looks radiant as bride in auspicious red

more

ALSO FROMLife

Victory Day is a holiday that commemorates the surrender of Nazi Germany in 1945. t was first inaugurated in the 16 republics of the Soviet Union, following the signing of the German Instrument of Surrender late in the evening on 8 May 1945. (Photos: AP)

In photos: Russia celebrates Victory Day

From tigers getting married in New Delhi to police dogs getting forever homes after retirement in Ecuador, here are animal headlines. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Antwerp, long known as world's greatest diamond city, now gets museum to go with vibrant diamond trading scene that goes back six centuries. The museum uses interactive panels and the display of ornate objects to tell the story of Antwerp diamonds and the Flemish art of silversmithing and jewelry design. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Belgium celebrates its love for diamonds

From Winsol, an aardvark born in December to polar bear cub Nanook and rhinocerouses in Africa, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

In Photo: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

Hundreds of indigenous Brazilians are setting up camp in the nation's capital for a week of speeches, protests and celebrations as they lobby the government to protect their rights.( Photo: AP)

Indigenous Brazilians use rituals to protest against land threats

Men and women around the globe reveal the jobs that are becoming increasingly rare, particularly as technology transforms societies. (Photo: AFP)

Labour Day: Disappearing jobs of yesterday

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham