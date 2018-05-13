Intense dust storm hits Delhi, flight movement affected

In a sudden change of weather, the sky turned cloudy around 4:30 pm and gusty winds swept the city.

At least 10 flight diversions are in place so far due to bad weather conditions. (Photo: AP)

Delhi: Following an erratic weather pattern over the last 15 days, dust storm, strong winds and rainfall hit the national capital on Sunday evening.

Dust storm hits Ghaziabad. (Photo: ANI)

Flight movements at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport were put on hold and a Srinagar flight to Delhi was diverted to Amritsar following bad weather conditions. At least 10 flight diversions are in place so far due to bad weather conditions.

Metro services, too, seem to be affected as the movement on the Noida Dwaraka line was stalled for 30 minutes. However, services resumed after a while.

The dust storm interrupted a programme that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was to attend in east Delhi's IP Extension, news agency ANI reported.

The Met office has forecast light rains will follow the dust storm.

The Indian Meteorological Department had on Thursday predicted that Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh would witness thunderstorm accompanied by squall.

It had also forecast parts of Rajasthan might see the dust storm. Thunderstorm over these hill-states and its subsequent effect on plains in north Indian is due to a new western disturbance, the IMD had said.