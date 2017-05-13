The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, May 13, 2017 | Last Update : 09:15 AM IST

India, All India

UP govt considering 'no school bag day' on Saturdays

PTI
Published : May 13, 2017, 8:41 am IST
Updated : May 13, 2017, 8:41 am IST

Kids will be allowed to come without bags on Saturdays so that they can enjoy themselves in creative activities, an official release said.

It will establish good rapport between students and teachers and help in their personality development, the official release added. (Photo: PTI)
 It will establish good rapport between students and teachers and help in their personality development, the official release added. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government is considering a proposal to declare 'no school bag day' on Saturdays in state-run schools.

This was conveyed at a meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma here, an official release said here on Friday.

School kids will be allowed to come to school without their school bags on Saturdays so that they can enjoy themselves in creative activities, it said. It will establish good rapport between students and teachers and help in their personality development, it added.

Earlier, the Yogi Adityanath government decided to bid goodbye to the khaki dress worn by students of government schools.

From the new session in July, students will be seen in new uniform comprising pink-and-white check shirt with brown collar and brown trousers for boys and similar shirt with brown skirt for girls.

At the senior level, girl students will wear brown salwar, red kurta with a brown dupatta. There are 1.78 crore children studying in 1.68 lakh government schools in 75 districts of the state.

These include 1.14 lakh primary schools (class I -V) and 54,000 upper primary schools (class VI-VIII). The change in uniform comes after the chief minister expressed unhappiness over the khaki dress, comparing it with the uniform of homeguards.

In 2012, when the SP government came to power, the khaki uniform was introduced replacing the traditional navy blue shorts/trousers for boys and skirts/salwars paired with sky blue shirt/tunics for girls.

Adityanath is said to be keen on rolling out the BJP's promise to provide free books, uniform, shoes and school bags to all poor students from July 1 to 10.

Tags: up governement, adityanath, school, no school bag day
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Al-Qaeda in Yemen to reward AK-47 for first prize winner of its quiz

2

Sarkar 3 movie review: Political mishap of a film

3

South Korean prez Moon Jae-In scraps history textbooks introduced by Park admin

4

Once male officer, Argentina’s first transgender police chief takes charge

5

Poster of Pope Francis kissing a devil-like Trump appears in Rome

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought their reel-life chemistry to real life when they came together to promote their film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor display breezy chemistry on Nach Baliye

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham