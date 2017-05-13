The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, May 13, 2017 | Last Update : 01:47 PM IST

India, All India

Shiv Sena MLA sends 'proxy' to address drought-hit farmers

ANI
Published : May 13, 2017, 12:45 pm IST
Updated : May 13, 2017, 12:45 pm IST

Former corporator Yashodhar Phanse posed as Shiv Sena MLA Gautam Chabukswar and visited the constituency of Chabukswar.

(Shiv Sena logo)
 (Shiv Sena logo)

Osmanabad: A Shiv Sena leader representing Maharashtra's drought-hit district of Osmanabad allegedly sent a proxy to his constituency to address drought hit farmers.

Former corporator Yashodhar Phanse posed as Shiv Sena MLA Gautam Chabukswar and visited the constituency of Chabukswar, after party chief Uddhav Thackeray had directed all MLAs of the drought hit areas to meet farmers.

This happened after the Shiv Sena launched the 'Shiv Sampark Abhiyan' in which all party MLAs have been instructed to visit the drought-hit areas of Marathwada and Vidarbha.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which formed the government in the state in alliance with Shiv Sena, slammed its ally over the incident. Out of 40 Shiv Sena MLAs directed by Thackeray to visit the drought-hit district, as many as 27 did not bother to go on the tour.

Following the incident, senior Sena leaders termed it as 'one person's mistake' and not as an embarrassment for the party.

Meanwhile, the Opposition slammed Sena over the matter.

Tags: shiv sena, mla, farmers, village, drought
Location: India, Maharashtra

MOST POPULAR

1

White House throws open movie theatre for public

2

'I'm such a big Tubelight': Salman on his 'tigress' Katrina's new project

3

Al-Qaeda in Yemen to reward AK-47 for first prize winner of its quiz

4

Sarkar 3 movie review: Political mishap of a film

5

South Korean prez Moon Jae-In scraps history textbooks introduced by Park admin

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought their reel-life chemistry to real life when they came together to promote their film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor display breezy chemistry on Nach Baliye

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham