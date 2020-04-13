Monday, Apr 13, 2020 | Last Update : 07:21 AM IST

India, All India

Kamal Nath: Madhya Pradesh is second on corona death list but has no health minister

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Apr 13, 2020, 3:14 am IST
Updated : Apr 13, 2020, 3:14 am IST

Former chief minister says BJP kept Parliament in session, despite corona threat, only to dislodge him

Congress leader Kamal Nath. (File: PTI)
 Congress leader Kamal Nath. (File: PTI)

New Delhi: Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Sunday blamed the BJP government for the coronavirus crisis, saying it had continued to run Parliament despite the grave situation.

Kamal Nath, whose government in MP was toppled by the BJP shortly before the nationwide lockdown came into effect on March 25, said the Centre kept Parliament running only to ensure that the Madhya Pradesh Assembly continued to function so that his government would fall.

The Congress government did fall and Shivraj Singh Chouhan was sworn in as the chief minister of the BJP government on March 23. But he has been the only one in the ministry so far.

Kamal Nath questioned the absence of a health minister or even a council of ministers at a time when Madhya Pradesh is in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic. The state has a total of 572 corona positive cases with 44 deaths so far. Its industrial city of Indore has emerged as a major hotspot of infection.

The people of the state were “befooled” by the BJP, Kamal Nath said, adding: “Nowhere in the world has this happened.”

He noted that 45 persons, including the principal health secretary, in the health department of the state were coronavirus positive. Saying the situation in MP and the country was “very serious”, he said if more testing was done, the number of positive cases would shoot up.

Kamal Nath said the country was facing a very serious economic crisis due to Covid-19 and the Centre needed to come forward with an economic package. “Our supply chain should not be broken. Grain-producing states should buck up their supplies.”

Tags: kamal nath, madhya pradesh, shihvraj singh chouhan
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

Latest From India

The Old Delhi Railway Station stands deserted on Sunday. (Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)

Half of India's districts now under corona shadow

Supreme Court of India

Apex court to hear petition against setting up of PM CARES fund

A man looks on through the window of his house during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, at Dharavi in Mumbai. PTI photo

Maharashtra govt ramps up testing in Dharavi to stop spread of pandemic

Firefighters spray disinfectants at a locality near Nizamuddin mosque during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi. PTI photo

Tablighi jamaat attendee from Jaisalmer who hid travel history is corona+

MOST POPULAR

1

How safe is it to conceive amid a pandemic?

2

Tendulkar, Sehwag included in Warne's greatest World ODI XI

3

Priyanka Chopra to participate in virtual benefit concert for COVID-19

4

WhatsApp limits forwards to one chat at a time in India to halt spread of coronavirus misinformation

5

Aussie cricketers 'sucked up' to Kohli and Co. to protect IPL deals: Michael Clarke

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham