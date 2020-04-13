Monday, Apr 13, 2020 | Last Update : 02:52 AM IST

India, All India

Half of India's districts now under corona shadow

THE ASIAN AGE | SANJAY KAW
Published : Apr 13, 2020, 2:42 am IST
Updated : Apr 13, 2020, 2:45 am IST

The number of patients has doubled to nearly 8500 in a week

The Old Delhi Railway Station stands deserted on Sunday. (Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 The Old Delhi Railway Station stands deserted on Sunday. (Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)

New Delhi: Nearly three weeks into a India's coronavirus lockdown, half of India’s 718 districts are now affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

In the last 10 days, the highly contagious pathogen has spread to 120 new districts. On March 29, no more than 160 districts had been under the virus' shadow. That number doubled in a week's time, shooting up to 284 by April 6.

Some 8,447 people are infected countrywide and 273 have died. On Sunday, 918 more people tested positive and 34 people died. Recoveries from the disease stand at 765.

Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state with 1,761 cases, followed by Delhi (1,154), Tamil Nadu (969), Rajasthan (700), Madhya Pradesh (564), Telangana (504), UP (452) and Gujarat (432).

Maharashtra also has the highest number of deaths, 127, followed by Madhya Pradesh 36, Gujarat 22 and Delhi 19. Punjab has had 11 deaths, Tamil Nadu 10 and Telangana nine. Other states with fatalities include Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka (6 each), West Bengal (5), Jammu and Kashmir (4) and Uttar Pradesh (5), Haryana and Rajasthan (3 each), Kerala (2), Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand and Assam (1 each).

India's current strategy is to seal off the hotspots and increase testing capacity, which has proved crucial wherever the coronavirus has been reasonably staved off, such as in Kerala.

Lav Agarwal, the joint secretary in the Union Health Ministry said today that testing will now be extended to private medical colleges as well. They will be mentored by 14 mentor institutes such as AIIMS and Nimhans.

At present, 151 government and 68 private labs carry out such tests.

A senior ICMR official said a total of 1,86,906 samples have so far been tested. An average of 15,747 samples were tested per day in the past five days.

The ICMR official said there are 40-plus candidates for  vaccine development but none of them has reached the next stage.

Mitigation measures continued to be focus of the administration away from the hospitals and quarantine centres. A senior home ministry official Punya Salila Srivastava said the railway, civil aviation and consumer affairs ministries are working in tandem with states to resolve logistics problems in delivering essential supplies.

 Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan said the the PDS has enough grains to feed over 81 crore people over the next nine months. He said that with a bumper wheat crop expected, stocks were going to be adequate for much longer.

Tags: covid-19 spread, india coronavirus, testing capacity, foodgrain security

Latest From India

Supreme Court of India

Apex court to hear petition against setting up of PM CARES fund

A man looks on through the window of his house during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, at Dharavi in Mumbai. PTI photo

Maharashtra govt ramps up testing in Dharavi to stop spread of pandemic

Firefighters spray disinfectants at a locality near Nizamuddin mosque during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi. PTI photo

Tablighi jamaat attendee from Jaisalmer who hid travel history is corona+

A health worker checks the temperature of a woman during lockdown to prevent the spread of new coronavirus in Ahmedabad. AP Photo

Ahmedabad makes in mandatory to wear masks in public

MOST POPULAR

1

How safe is it to conceive amid a pandemic?

2

Tendulkar, Sehwag included in Warne's greatest World ODI XI

3

Priyanka Chopra to participate in virtual benefit concert for COVID-19

4

WhatsApp limits forwards to one chat at a time in India to halt spread of coronavirus misinformation

5

Aussie cricketers 'sucked up' to Kohli and Co. to protect IPL deals: Michael Clarke

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham