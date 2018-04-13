Smriti Irani condemns victim shaming, alleges politicisation of rape cases

Earlier, Union min Maneka Gandhi in a video said she was 'deeply, deeply' disturbed by Kathua rape case.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani said, 'The law and the administration will work according to the constitution. As a woman, I would request that victim shaming should not be done.' (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Commenting for the first time over the two rape cases – Kathua gangrape and murder and Unnao rape – that have shaken the nation, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday criticised the attempts to “politicise” the cases and urged that victim shaming be stopped.

Responding to a question on Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's midnight march in protest the Union information and broadcasting minister said, "The law and the administration will work according to the constitution. There are some people who want to politicise such incidents and that is expected too. But as a woman, I would request that victim shaming should not be done.”

Irani, while taking a dig at the Congress over Samajwadi Party’s leader Gayatri Prajapati, a rape and corruption accused fielded in the Uttar Pradesh polls, said, "Those who asked for votes for Gayatri Prajapati are protesting today. People know the reality."

The Congress had an alliance with the Samajwadi Party.

Earlier on Friday, Union Minister Maneka Gandhi, in a video said she was "deeply, deeply" disturbed by the Kathua rape case and the ministry would move a cabinet note on Monday to amend POCSO (Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences) Act asking for the death penalty for rape on children below 12 years.

Talking to the media on Friday afternoon, the women and child development minister said, “Media wants that action be taken within two minutes. Action is being taken by state governments.”

Defending BJP, MP Meenakshi Lekhi said that the party is not shielding anyone and culprits will be brought to charge and law will take its own course.

“A fair probe was done in Kathua case. SIT was formed and 6-7 people were arrested,” the BJP leader said.

Talking about the Unnao rape case, Lekhi said, “Unnao rape incident happened 10 months back. Police gave a statement in front of the magistrate in which MLA’s (Kuldeep Singh Sengar) name was not taken. After that the girl wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath following which charge of rape against MLA came into the picture. After that, probe was initiated into the matter.”

Attacking the Opposition, BJP spokesperson Lekhi said, “You see their (Opposition) plan, first shout 'minority minority', then 'Dalit Dalit', and now 'women women' and then try to somehow fix blame of state issues on the centre. All this while ignoring the strict action being taken by state governments.”

BJP-led NDA government is witnessing a major backlash over these two incidents with the Opposition accusing the government of shielding the culprits and not taking necessary action.