Kathua rape: Rahul’s candlelight vigil against rapes, murders

Rahul Gandhi leads candlelight vigil in Delhi demanding justice for rape victims in Jammu, UP.

Congress workers gather outside party office in New Delhi.
 Congress workers gather outside party office in New Delhi.

New Delhi: Upping the ante against the crimes against women, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took to Twitter saying he will lead a midnight candle-light march at India Gate in the national capital.

Sources said it was Mr Gandhi initiative to carry out this march. In fact he asked Delhi Cong unit to organise the candle-light march to register protest against inaction of the government in the rape cases and to stand in solidarity with the victims and their families.

His announcement follows protests against the brutal rape and murder of a girl in J&K’s Kathua district and the rape of a teenager in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district.

“Like millions of Indians my heart hurts tonight. India simply cannot continue to treat its women the way it does. Join me in a silent, peaceful, candlelight vigil at India Gate at midnight tonight to protest this violence and demand justice,” Mr Gandhi tweeted.

Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken and members of the Delhi Congress were asked to assemble at the DPCC headquarters near ITO after which they will go to India Gate where Rahul was scheduled to join the protest.

The Congress has been in forefront highlighting how the BJP refused to condemn horrific rape cases in Jammu and Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier in the day, Mr Gandhi took it to social media and accused the government of being mute spectators. “How can anyone protect the culprits of such evil? What happened to Asifa at #Kathua is a crime against humanity. It cannot go unpunished. What have we become if we allow politics to interfere with such unimaginable brutality perpetrated on an innocent child?” Mr Gandhi tweeted.

