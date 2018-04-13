The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Arrest BJP MLA Sengar, not just detain: Allahabad HC orders CBI in Unnao case

Published : Apr 13, 2018, 3:01 pm IST
The high court has also asked for a progress report in the case by May 2 and said it will monitor the probe.

BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was detained by the CBI for questioning in the wee hours on Friday. (Photo: File)
Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court on Friday said that BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, accused of raping 17-year-old Unnao girl, should be arrested and not just be detained. The high court has also asked for a progress report in the case by May 2 and said it will monitor the probe.

Kuldeep Singh Sengar was detained by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for questioning in the wee hours on Friday.

Sengar was taken to the Lucknow office of the CBI, after it took over the probe on Thursday evening. The CBI was investigating three cases filed against Sengar with Makhi police station in Unnao.

The BJP MLA from Banagarmau in Uttar Pradesh has been charged under the stringent POCSO Act and sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) dealing with rape.

The notice to the CBI to take over the cases was issued on Thursday night, following which the probe agency in a matter of a few hours picked up the BJP lawmaker from his Lucknow home at 4:30 am.

On Thursday, the Allahabad High Court came down heavily on the Uttar Pradesh government, asking that despite FIR why BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was not arrested. The court also asked the government whether it proposes to arrest Sengar.

An FIR was lodged against the BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar on Thursday under sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (abduction of woman), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the case was handed over to the CBI.

All this week, Kuldeep Singh Sengar has been moving freely denying the accusation, disparaging the girl and her family and hitting out at the media. Meanwhile, his brother Atul Singh was arrested for a brutal assault on the victim's father, who was not just arrested with severe wounds on his body but died on Monday in police custody. He "had not been treated properly", a Special Investigation Team has found.

On Wednesday night, Sengar made a dramatic appearance outside the house of the police chief in Lucknow, in a convoy of 20 vehicles. "I have come here because TV channels were saying I will surrender," he appeared to taunt reporters, insisting that he was neither a fugitive nor a rapist.

