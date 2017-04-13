The Asian Age | News

SP refused central funds to make sure BJP didn't get credit: UP CM

ANI
Published : Apr 13, 2017, 7:47 pm IST
Updated : Apr 13, 2017, 7:48 pm IST

UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: File)
Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that the Centre was always willing to offer funds to Uttar Pradesh, but the earlier state government refused the same fearing that credit would be given to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Addressing the media here after flagging off new ambulances laced with life-saving technology, Adityanath said the Centre and state government have to work together for the programmes meant for the welfare of people.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

He said the state government has to keep aside the political rivalry when it comes to public welfare.

"The Central Government wanted to give financial assistance to the previous state government, but they refused to take the same fearing that credit would be given to the BJP. In all this, the people of Uttar Pradesh were kept deprived of many facilities," he added.

Stating that the Centre will pay for the ambulances under the National Health Mission (NHM), Adityanath announced that the health department is ensuring to provide two such ambulances to every district and will soon launch 100 new ambulances.

"We are trying to fulfill all the promises and give sound health facilities to the state as promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah during the elections rallies," he added.

Adityanath further said his government is working round the clock to ensure good facilities to the people of Uttar Pradesh.

"People feel that our government is working very fast, but I feel that the government should work with this speed only. We are going with the speed which the state of Uttar Pradesh needs right now," he said.

He further said that the state government has decided to curtail its unnecessary expenses in a bid to make Uttar Pradesh a developed state.

